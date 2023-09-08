13.0% of FAB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.37% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $610,172 worth of FDX, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $256.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/06/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 830 $232.88 $193,289 04/12/2023 Stephen E. Gorman Director 1,080 $230.75 $249,205

And The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), the #625 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,890 worth of TBBK, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK is detailed in the table below:

TBBK — last trade: $36.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Daniela Mielke Director 2,650 $27.56 $73,024 03/13/2023 Matthew Cohn Director 2,000 $26.50 $53,000 05/26/2023 Matthew Cohn Director 1,322 $32.29 $42,686 05/31/2023 Matthew Cohn Director 508 $31.79 $16,149 06/15/2023 Matthew Cohn Director 2,500 $36.01 $90,025 08/01/2023 Matthew Cohn Director 5,868 $37.61 $220,688

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DMYY

 Institutional Holders of AZBO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.