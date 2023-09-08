13.0% of FAB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.37% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $610,172 worth of FDX, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $256.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/06/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|830
|$232.88
|$193,289
|04/12/2023
|Stephen E. Gorman
|Director
|1,080
|$230.75
|$249,205
And The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), the #625 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,890 worth of TBBK, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK is detailed in the table below:
TBBK — last trade: $36.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Daniela Mielke
|Director
|2,650
|$27.56
|$73,024
|03/13/2023
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|2,000
|$26.50
|$53,000
|05/26/2023
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|1,322
|$32.29
|$42,686
|05/31/2023
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|508
|$31.79
|$16,149
|06/15/2023
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|2,500
|$36.01
|$90,025
|08/01/2023
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|5,868
|$37.61
|$220,688
