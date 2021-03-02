Markets
13.0% of DJD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (Symbol: DJD) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), which makes up 9.23% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (Symbol: DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,401,685 worth of CVX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVX:

CVX — last trade: $102.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/06/2020 John Frank Director 500 $71.30 $35,651
02/18/2021 Marillyn A. Hewson Director 3,200 $95.21 $304,684

