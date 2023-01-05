Markets
13.0% of DIV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 05, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), which makes up 7.04% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,111,298 worth of SEAS, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEAS:

SEAS — last trade: $57.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/30/2022 Michelle F. Adams See Remarks 39,000 $51.03 $1,990,170
09/12/2022 Christopher L. Finazzo Chief Commercial Officer 8,950 $55.99 $501,086

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), the #16 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,727,924 worth of PMT, which represents approximately 2.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PMT is detailed in the table below:

PMT — last trade: $13.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/08/2022 David Spector Chairman and CEO 20,000 $13.71 $274,210
12/30/2022 Catherine A. Lynch Director 5,000 $12.39 $61,942

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
