13.0% of DIV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), which makes up 7.04% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,111,298 worth of SEAS, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEAS:
SEAS — last trade: $57.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2022
|Michelle F. Adams
|See Remarks
|39,000
|$51.03
|$1,990,170
|09/12/2022
|Christopher L. Finazzo
|Chief Commercial Officer
|8,950
|$55.99
|$501,086
And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), the #16 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,727,924 worth of PMT, which represents approximately 2.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PMT is detailed in the table below:
PMT — last trade: $13.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/08/2022
|David Spector
|Chairman and CEO
|20,000
|$13.71
|$274,210
|12/30/2022
|Catherine A. Lynch
|Director
|5,000
|$12.39
|$61,942
