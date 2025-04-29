13 Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

So you've got $1,000 in your pocket and you're looking to invest in stocks. A particularly easy -- and effective -- way to do so is via one or more exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are funds that trade like stocks. Among many appealing ETF families, Vanguard stands out for its low fees and solid reputation.

Here are 13 Vanguard ETFs to consider for your portfolio. I'm including a rather wide range because Vanguard, along with other top-tier ETF families, offers many different ETFs that address different kinds of investing needs.

Vanguard ETFs -- take your pick

Below are a bunch of impressive Vanguard ETFs.

The table above shows average returns over time. Below is information on each ETF's expense ratio (annual fee) and its dividend yield.

ETF Expense Ratio Dividend Yield Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 0.03% 1.30% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 0.03% 1.30% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF 0.06% 1.95% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 0.05% 1.73% Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 0.06% 2.67% Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF 0.03% 4.78% Vanguard Value ETF 0.04% 2.17% Vanguard Utilities ETF 0.09% 2.89% Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF 0.09% 2.16% Vanguard Information Technology ETF 0.09% 0.55% Vanguard Growth ETF 0.04% 0.49% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF 0.07% 0.61% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF 0.07% 0.45%

Which ETFs for which investors?

Obviously, there are some important differences between many of the ETFs above. Here they are divided into three categories -- see which ones best fit your needs.

Looking for broad stock market ownership?

For many, if not most, investors, the simplest and best approach is just to invest in one or more very broad index funds -- ones that track huge stock indexes. For that, consider these ETFs from the table above:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

The S&P 500 ETF will invest you in 500 of America's biggest companies. The Total Stock Market ETF aims to include all of America's publicly traded companies, including smaller ones. If you are interested in having exposure to stocks across the globe, the Total World ETF aims to encompass nearly all of the world's stocks.

Each offers a nice mix of growth potential and dividend income.

Looking for somewhat safer investments and more income?

You might be more focused on dividend income these days. If so, take a closer look at the six funds below:

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The Vanguard Value ETF

The Vanguard Utilities ETF

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Glancing at the tables above, you'll see that these tend to sport heftier dividend yields, while delivering less growth. That can be fine, especially in an uncertain economic environment with a chance of a recession ahead.

The Long-Term Treasury ETF is a bond-focused one, unlike the others. Investors are often advised to hold not only stocks, but also bonds, and this ETF makes that easy. The Value ETF has managers seeking stocks that seem undervalued, while the Utilities and Consumer Staples ETFs are focused on defensive industries, offering things people can't easily do without, even in a recession -- things like electricity and soap.

Looking for growth stocks?

If you're in the market for fast-growing stocks, consider these ETFs:

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The Vanguard Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Each of these contains many or all of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), along with other fast growers. These companies tend to pay less in dividends, as they're using much of their income to further their growth. But when they perform as hoped (which is never guaranteed), their share-price gains can make up for any dividend deficiencies.

This is a big list of Vanguard ETFs, and you needn't buy into all or even most of them. Think first about what you're looking for in your next investments, and then see which of these funds might fit the bill. You might end up buying into one from each category -- or none at all. There are certainly other solid ETFs out there, too. You can start with one or a few with $1,000 -- or with much more.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

