13 Top Stocks With Huge Upside Potential To Buy Now

Buying stocks when the market is setting all-time highs can be a bit nerve-wracking. On the one hand, markets often continue to make new highs once they break through to new records. Conversely, nothing goes up in a straight line. After back-to-back years of 20%-plus gains in 2023 and 2024, followed by a roughly 10% YTD gain in 2025, some profit-taking would not be unexpected.

Even with this backdrop, analysts predict there are a number of stocks still on track for big wins, if you can hold them for the long run. Here’s a look at some of the top picks from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Zacks.

Enovis (ENOV)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $31.44

$31.44 YTD return: -28.35%

-28.35% 12-month analyst price target: $52.20

$52.20 Upside to price target: 66%

If you’d rather pick up shares of a promising company whose stock has suffered this year, analysts like Enovis. Down nearly 30%, the stock has started moving in the right direction. Analysts are bullish, with a 12-month price upside higher than any other stock on this list.

Harrow, Inc. (HROW)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $39.12

$39.12 YTD return: 16.60%

16.60% 12-month analyst price target: $60.10

$60.10 Upside to price target: 53.7%

If you prefer a momentum stock instead, HROW might be in your sights. The stock has rallied more than 50% over the past three months alone.

Root, Inc. (ROOT)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $91.01

$91.01 YTD return: 25.38%

25.38% 12-month analyst price target: $130.60

$130.60 Upside to price target: 43.5%

Any time a company can use technology to rejuvenate an old-line business — in this case, insurance — investors take note. Root shares have rallied significantly YTD, but still lie far below analyst price targets.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $13.69

$13.69 YTD return: 69.01%

69.01% 12-month analyst price target: $20.00

$20.00 Upside to price target: 46.1%

Earnings are booming at this biopharmaceutical company, expected to jump over 500% on a year-over-year basis.

Opportun Financial (OPRT)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $6.00

$6.00 YTD return: 54.64%

54.64% 12-month analyst price target: $9.20

$9.20 Upside to price target: 53.3%

The aptly named Opportun Financial is using technology to reach underserved customers, primarily in the non-prime and alternative lending sector. It has posted a five year compound annual growth rate of nearly 11%. As a low-priced stock, however, it carries extra risk.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $26.75

$26.75 YTD return: 19.96%

19.96% 12-month analyst price target: $41.47

$41.47 Upside to price target: 55%

Want to bet on a rebound in Vegas? Analysts seem bullish, and Caesars is a popular pick. The growth of online gaming will help the stock, as will falling interest rates — if they ever materialize.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $277.58

$277.58 YTD return: 19.02%

19.02% 12-month analyst price target: $395.75

$395.75 Upside to price target: 42.6%

This broadband, cable and mobile services provider might be better known under its Spectrum brand name. The industry has been going through lots of changes, but analysts see double-digit earnings growth in the future.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $53.20

$53.20 YTD return: 54.73%

54.73% 12-month analyst price target: $75.79

$75.79 Upside to price target: 42.5%

Trade Desk is a cloud-based platform that sells digital ads. If you’re a contrarian, this could be right up your alley. The stock recently had its worst day ever, falling nearly 40% in early August, but it has stabilized at lower levels. Analysts still see gains ahead for the company.

Salesforce (CRM)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $248.29

$248.29 YTD return: 25.50%

25.50% 12-month analyst price target: $346.58

$346.58 Upside to price target: 39.6%

This former tech darling has slowed its growth in recent years, and its stock has suffered as a result. Analysts feel the selling is greatly overdone for the well-managed cloud software company.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $207.59

$207.59 YTD return: 45.72%

45.72% 12-month analyst price target: $280.68

$280.68 Upside to price target: 35.2%

This once high-flying consumer retail brand is down in the dumps so far in 2025. Analysts see it as an opportunity to buy, expecting the brand will once again regain its favored position in the hearts and wallets of consumers.

Expand Energy (EXE)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $94.66

$94.66 YTD return: 2.39%

2.39% 12-month analyst price target: $133.37

$133.37 Upside to price target: 40.1%

Expand Energy is the largest producer of natural gas in North America. It was formed as the result of the 2024 merger between Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company. The stock has some major tailwinds. Moody’s upgraded the company to investment grade due to its debt reduction program, earnings are on the rise, and the company just joined the S&P 500 index.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $1,415.90

$1,415.90 YTD return: 28.88%

28.88% 12-month analyst price target: $1,893.33

$1,893.33 Upside to price target: 33.7%

Fair Isaac is a bargain in the eyes of analysts, with Goldman Sachs listing it as one of the most oversold stocks on the market. The data analytics company is mostly known for its famous FICO scores, but it also offers customers a diverse array of analytical and decision management software.

Carmax (KMX)

Price as of Aug. 22, 2025: $60.06

$60.06 YTD return: 26.54%

26.54% 12-month analyst price target: $81.44

$81.44 Upside to price target: 35.6%

Carmax is the largest retailer of used cars in the country. After spiking in the years immediately after the pandemic, the stock has been cooling off lately. However, analysts see a resurgence ahead. Falling interest rates are one of the catalysts that could help the stock.

