13 Stocks Are Members of the $1 Trillion Club. Here's the Best Pick to Buy Right Now.

Key Points

13 companies with market caps of over $1 trillion trade on U.S. stock exchanges.

Several of them are great picks with strong growth prospects.

One, however, stands out above the others.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

In 2018, only one company trading on a U.S. stock exchange sported a market cap of over $1 trillion -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The iPhone maker's lofty level was a precarious one, though. Its share price tumbled in late 2018 and struggled for months.

Apple eventually regained a $1 trillion market cap, of course. Others reached the milestone as well over the next few years. Today, 13 stocks are members of the elite $1 trillion club. But there's one that I think is the best pick to buy right now.

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Meet the $1 trillion club

Who are the baker's dozen with 10-digit valuations in 2026? Meet the $1 trillion club:

Saudia Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco would also make the list if we expanded our criteria to include stocks that don't trade on U.S. stock exchanges. So would South Korea's Samsung and SK Hynix. But these 13 stocks are the members of the $1 trillion club as defined.

Several great picks

A company don't achieve a market cap of over $1 trillion without being highly successful. Unsurprisingly, several of the 13 stocks are great picks.

Nvidia remains the 800-pound gorilla in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. Broadcom and Taiwan Semi are also major players in this market that should continue to benefit from a massive AI tailwind.

All three biggest cloud service providers are members of the club. Alphabet's Google Cloud unit, Microsoft's Azure platform, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) should continue to deliver robust growth.

Meta and Micron profit from AI in different ways. Meta's social media apps rake in billions of dollars in advertising revenue, thanks in large part to advanced AI algorithms that display content that keeps users coming back. Micron is a top supplier of memory chips, critical components in AI data centers.

Apple's iPhone-centric ecosystem makes it a perennial favorite for investors. I predict that the company will have significant growth potential with its forthcoming AI-powered smart glasses.

If you're looking for defensive recession-proof stocks, Berkshire Hathaway and Eli Lilly stand out. Berkshire is probably the best-positioned of the group to weather an economic downturn, thanks to its diversification and fortress-like balance sheet. The demand for Lilly's cancer and weight-loss drugs shouldn't be impacted much, if at all, if the economy struggles.

I'm least enamored with the two Elon Musk companies on the list. SpaceX's valuation doesn't seem justifiable to me, though I'm not predicting the stock will plunge anytime soon. Tesla could have excellent opportunities in the robotaxi and humanoid robot markets, but I'd prefer to see the company gain momentum in both before investing.

The best of the bunch

Which of these members of the $1 trillion club is the best to buy right now? My vote goes to Alphabet. The stock has multiple growth drivers.

The company's Google Cloud strength is exceptional, with its backlog nearly doubling sequentially to over $460 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Google Search advertising revenue continues to grow robustly, with AI helping rather than hurting Alphabet's core business.

I think that Alphabet will be able to further monetize its impressive Gemini AI models. Waymo reigns as the leader in autonomous ride-hailing and is poised to become a significant moneymaker for the company over the next few years. Google Quantum AI holds the potential to be a game changer for Alphabet in the not-too-distant future.

Last, but certainly not least, Alphabet's stock looks reasonably valued relative to its growth prospects. Shares trade at 26 times forward earnings.

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Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, Eli Lilly, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.