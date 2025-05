13 States Where People Earn the Most From Their Investments

At the end of the day, the value of an investment really comes down to net capital gains. These are the profits you make when you sell an asset such as a stock or a real estate investment property. You don’t see net capital gains until you sell an asset, and how much they’re taxed depends on how long you’ve held the asset.

Across the U.S., people are selling assets and connecting net capital gains everyday, but there are regions where we see people making more money off their investments than in other regions. These realized gains not only add net worth to an individual or household, they can also help fuel a local economy through tax revenues and increased spending.

SmartAsset recently ranked U.S. states by the average net capital gains. Other types of investment gains were also considered. These are the 13 states where people made the most off their investments. The data, collected by SmartAsset in 2025, is from the latest tax return release (2022 tax year) from the IRS. Here’s a look at the top states.

13. Colorado

Average net capital gains: $40,367

$40,367 Average taxable interest: $2,694

$2,694 Average tax-exempt interest: $6,724

$6,724 Average ordinary dividends: $10,981

$10,981 Average qualified dividends: $8,538

12. Idaho

Average net capital gains: $41,085

$41,085 Average taxable interest: $2,520

$2,520 Average tax-exempt interest: $5,360

$5,360 Average ordinary dividends: $8,903

$8,903 Average qualified dividends: $6,849

11. New Hampshire

Average net capital gains: $44,235

$44,235 Average taxable interest: $1,965

$1,965 Average tax-exempt interest: $6,906

$6,906 Average ordinary dividends: $10,778

$10,778 Average qualified dividends: $8,539

10. Tennessee

Average net capital gains: $44,834

$44,834 Average taxable interest: $2,182

$2,182 Average tax-exempt interest: $7,073

$7,073 Average ordinary dividends: $10,433

$10,433 Average qualified dividends: $8,434

9. California

Average net capital gains: $45,490

$45,490 Average taxable interest: $2,537

$2,537 Average tax-exempt interest: $9,879

$9,879 Average ordinary dividends: $13,724

$13,724 Average qualified dividends: $10,751

8. Massachusetts

Average net capital gains: $47,346

$47,346 Average taxable interest: $2,485

$2,485 Average tax-exempt interest: $7,575

$7,575 Average ordinary dividends: $13,507

$13,507 Average qualified dividends: $10,726

7. New York

Average net capital gains: $48,271

$48,271 Average taxable interest: $4,110

$4,110 Average tax-exempt interest: $10,084

$10,084 Average ordinary dividends: $14,987

$14,987 Average qualified dividends: $11,626

6. Connecticut

Average net capital gains: $49,914

$49,914 Average taxable interest: $4,568

$4,568 Average tax-exempt interest: $9,708

$9,708 Average ordinary dividends: $18,385

$18,385 Average qualified dividends: $15,312

5. Utah

Average net capital gains: $51,745

$51,745 Average taxable interest: $2,725

$2,725 Average tax-exempt interest: $7,213

$7,213 Average ordinary dividends: $10,015

$10,015 Average qualified dividends: $7,776

4. Texas

Average net capital gains: $52,926

$52,926 Average taxable interest: $3,231

$3,231 Average tax-exempt interest: $9,046

$9,046 Average ordinary dividends: $13,420

$13,420 Average qualified dividends: $10,928

3. Nevada

Average net capital gains: $77,491

$77,491 Average taxable interest: $4,395

$4,395 Average tax-exempt interest: $12,978

$12,978 Average ordinary dividends: $17,308

$17,308 Average qualified dividends: $13,756

2. Wyoming

Average net capital gains: $84,246

$84,246 Average taxable interest: $4,804

$4,804 Average tax-exempt interest: $12,016

$12,016 Average ordinary dividends: $30,728

$30,728 Average qualified dividends: $26,119

1. Florida

Average net capital gains: $84,911

$84,911 Average taxable interest: $5,552

$5,552 Average tax-exempt interest: $15,226

$15,226 Average ordinary dividends: $21,724

$21,724 Average qualified dividends: $17,828

