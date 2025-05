13 States Where People Earn the Least From Their Investments

When investing, you should be thinking long term and not get caught up in calculating how much profit you can make off an investment right now, but ultimately, the value of an investment does come down to its profitability — which is realized in its net capital gains. This is the money you make when you sell an investment. You don’t see net capital gains until you sell an investment, and various factors come into play in the final amount, including taxes.

Americans are selling assets and bringing in net capital gains everyday, but there are states where we see people making less money off their investments than in other states — in some cases, a lot less. SmartAsset recently ranked U.S. states by the average net capital gains reported on the latest tax return data (2022) from the IRS. Other types of investment gains were also considered. These are the 13 states where people made the least off their investments.

13. Kentucky

Average net capital gains: $25,037

$25,037 Average taxable interest: $1,418

$1,418 Average tax-exempt interest: $6,131

$6,131 Average ordinary dividends: $9,396

$9,396 Average qualified dividends: $7,665

12. Indiana

Average net capital gains: $24,600

$24,600 Average taxable interest: $1,444

$1,444 Average tax-exempt interest: $5,355

$5,355 Average ordinary dividends: $7,255

$7,255 Average qualified dividends: $5,835

11. Vermont

Average net capital gains: $23,723

$23,723 Average taxable interest: $1,537

$1,537 Average tax-exempt interest: $5,593

$5,593 Average ordinary dividends: $11,397

$11,397 Average qualified dividends: $9,449

10. Missouri

Average net capital gains: $23,669

$23,669 Average taxable interest: $1,693

$1,693 Average tax-exempt interest: $6,057

$6,057 Average ordinary dividends: $11,736

$11,736 Average qualified dividends: $10,216

9. North Dakota

Average net capital gains: $23,127

$23,127 Average taxable interest: $2,065

$2,065 Average tax-exempt interest: $6,209

$6,209 Average ordinary dividends: $7,466

$7,466 Average qualified dividends: $5,568

8. Delaware

Average net capital gains: $22,850

$22,850 Average taxable interest: $1,726

$1,726 Average tax-exempt interest: $5,545

$5,545 Average ordinary dividends: $9,872

$9,872 Average qualified dividends: $8,217

7. Alaska

Average net capital gains: $22,829

$22,829 Average taxable interest: $1,744

$1,744 Average tax-exempt interest: $5,624

$5,624 Average ordinary dividends: $7,035

$7,035 Average qualified dividends: $5,757

6. Ohio

Average net capital gains: $22,066

$22,066 Average taxable interest: $1,640

$1,640 Average tax-exempt interest: $4,912

$4,912 Average ordinary dividends: $8,978

$8,978 Average qualified dividends: $7,522

5. Michigan

Average net capital gains: $21,585

$21,585 Average taxable interest: $1,865

$1,865 Average tax-exempt interest: $5,613

$5,613 Average ordinary dividends: $9,750

$9,750 Average qualified dividends: $8,094

4. Minnesota

Average net capital gains: $20,552

$20,552 Average taxable interest: $1,963

$1,963 Average tax-exempt interest: $5,146

$5,146 Average ordinary dividends: $8,549

$8,549 Average qualified dividends: $6,983

3. Iowa

Average net capital gains: $20,220

$20,220 Average taxable interest: $1,680

$1,680 Average tax-exempt interest: $4,673

$4,673 Average ordinary dividends: $6,649

$6,649 Average qualified dividends: $5,308

2. Wisconsin

Average net capital gains: $19,590

$19,590 Average taxable interest: $1,549

$1,549 Average tax-exempt interest: $5,060

$5,060 Average ordinary dividends: $7,855

$7,855 Average qualified dividends: $6,358

1. West Virginia

Average net capital gains: $14,612

$14,612 Average taxable interest: $1,168

$1,168 Average tax-exempt interest: $4,262

$4,262 Average ordinary dividends: $6,438

$6,438 Average qualified dividends: $5,408

