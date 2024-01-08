News & Insights

Personal Finance

13 States Where Americans Will Pay Less in Taxes This Year

January 08, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Several states have implemented tax laws that went into effect on January 1, including a number of states that have lowered individual income taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, this is in line with ongoing trends: “The past several years have seen a wave of significant tax reforms, including rate reductions and tax cuts, as states emerged from the pandemic with revenue surpluses and stared down inflation.”

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary
Interesting: Top 7 Countries With Zero Income Tax

See if your state is among the lucky ones that lowered taxes this year.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas / USA - April 27 2019: Beautiful street view downtown Eureka Springs, shop commerce destination area, must visit in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.9%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.4%

Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?
More: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.

Georgia

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.75%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.49%

Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

The Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen, Elkhart County, Indiana.

Indiana

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3.15%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3.05%
Dutch Canal off Main Street in Pella Iowa

Iowa

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.7%
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - April 13, 2019: People walking on West Main Street, among the old buildings at downtown.

Kentucky

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.5%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4%

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire: What Retirees Should Know

Biloxi Hard Rock Casino stock photo

Mississippi

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.7%
Old Courthouse in downtown St.

Missouri

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.95%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.8%
Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6.75%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.9%
Lincoln, Nebraska, USA - July 9, 2013: People and traffic in downtown area of Lincoln, the capital city of the state of Nebraska.

Nebraska

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6.64%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.84%

Taxes on Generational Wealth Just Changed: Here’s What You Should Know

Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3%

Note: The New Hampshire rate change applies to tax on interest and dividend income only.

Looking down West Main Street, Albemarle Downtown Historic District, North Carolina.

North Carolina

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.75%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.5%
Glimpse of city life with traffic on Walnut Street with office buildings in the background in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA illuminated at twilight.

Ohio

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3.99%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3.5%
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • 2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6.5%
  • 2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6.4%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 States Where Americans Will Pay Less in Taxes This Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.