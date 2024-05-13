Because it enjoys a warm climate all year, Florida has always attracted Northerners flocking southward for a temporary respite from the cold snap of late fall to early spring. However, the Sunshinte State has seen a remarkable increase of people moving there permanently since the start of the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Census, between July 2021 and July 2022 alone, Florida’s population increased by more than 400,000, making it the fastest-growing state for the first time in 65 years. For a state that already has the third-largest population in the country, those are stunning migration numbers.

That said, while housing in Florida was once rather affordable, the average Florida home value is now $399,807, up 3.4% over the past year and around $41,000 higher than the national average, according to Zillow. Although Florida has no state tax, the cost of living is right around the U.S. average, and while there exists cheaper houses in inland cities — Lake City, Pensacola, Panama City — Florida is getting more expensive all the time.

If you’re looking to pull up stakes and move to a new state to live in, Florida has features that would appeal to almost everyone. But it is by all means not the least expensive state for housing. If saving money is your prime objective, there are many states where housing is much cheaper than Florida, and many with as agreeable weather too.

Here are 13 states that have cheaper housing than Florida. There are some important figures to consider, including recent Zillow average home values and median sale prices, April 2024 state median annual incomes (courtesy of CNBC Make It, using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data) and the May 2024 median monthly rent, per Zillow Rental Data:

13. North Dakota

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $257,599

$257,599 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $185,300

$185,300 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $48,830

$48,830 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $950

12. Missouri

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $247,255

$247,255 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $228,267

$228,267 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $45,080

$45,080 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,300

11. Indiana

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $241,778

$241,778 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $222,667

$222,667 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $45,470

$45,470 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,368

10. Alabama

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $228,241

$228,241 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $218,050

$218,050 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $41,350

$41,350 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,400

9. Ohio

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $227,542

$227,542 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $188,417

$188,417 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $46,690

$46,690 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,289

8. Kansas

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $226,870

$226,870 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $271,868

$271,868 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $45,250

$45,250 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,200

7. Iowa

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $217,641

$217,641 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $197,583

$197,583 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $46,460

$46,460 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,092

6. Kentucky

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $207,548

$207,548 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $229,933

$229,933 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $43,730

$43,730 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,338

5. Oklahoma

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $206,689

$206,689 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $203,667

$203,667 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $41,480

$41,480 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,395

4. Arkansas

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $206,394

$206,394 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $212,230

$212,230 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $39,060

$39,060 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,403

3. Louisiana

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $202,392

$202,392 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $214,383

$214,383 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $41,320

$41,320 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,500

2. Mississippi

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $179,749

$179,749 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $185,300

$185,300 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $37,500

$37,500 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $1,400

1. West Virginia

Average Home Value (Apr. 30, 2024): $163,443

$163,443 Median Sale Price (Mar. 31, 2024): $185,300

$185,300 Median Annual Income (April 2024): $39,770

$39,770 Median Monthly Rent (May 2024): $995

