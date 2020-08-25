13 companies file to list on Monday: IPO market set to explode after Labor Day

The IPO market is in for a busy fall.



13 new issuers joined the pipeline on Monday, with two more filing on Tuesday. This includes 10 traditional IPOs, one direct listing, and four SPACs. Another three IPOs and one SPAC filed on Friday. Notable names include tech unicorns Snowflake, Unity Software, Asana, JFrog, and Sumo Logic, telehealth platform Amwell, packaging LBO Pactiv Evergreen, and infrastructure software provider Bentley Systems.



These companies are all eligible to launch their roadshows after Labor Day, during the week of September 7.





19 Filings Since Friday Indicate an Active Fall Issuer

Business Est. Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Snowflake (SNOW) $2,000M Technology Goldman Provides cloud-based SQL database software and warehousing. Unity Software (U) $1,000M Technology Goldman Provides a real-time 3D video game development platform. Bentley Systems (BSY) $800M Technology Goldman Provides software for construction and infrastructure projects. Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) $750M Materials Credit Suisse The largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Asana (SANA.RC) Direct Listing Technology - Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software. Amwell (AMWL) $100M Health Care Morgan Stanley Provides a telehealth platform for insurers and patients. JFrog (FROG) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley Sells software tools that streamline app development. Metacrine (MTCR) $100M Health Care Jefferies Phase 1 biotech developing FXR agonist therapies for NASH. StepStone Group (STEP) $100M Financials JP Morgan Global private markets investment firm. Sumo Logic (SUMO) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley Provides on-demand cloud log management solutions to enterprises. Vitru (VTRU) $100M Consumer Discretionary Goldman Leading provider of distance learning in Brazil's postsecondary digital education market. Corsair Gaming (CRSR) $100M Technology Goldman Designs and supplies personal computer and gaming hardware components. Outset Medical (OM) $100M Health Care BofA Provides a hemodialysis system for kidney diseases. Intrusion (INTZ) $20M Technology B. Riley FBR Provides a family of software products for enterprise security. Executive Network (ENPC.U) $300M SPAC Evercore ISI Blank check company formed by Paul Ryan, Solamere Capital, and Vivint Solar co-founder Alex Dunn. Tortoise Acquisition II (SNPR.U) $250M SPAC Barclays Second blank check company formed by Tortoise Investments targeting the energy industry. Sandbridge Acquisition (SBG.U) $200M SPAC Citi Blank check company formed by Sandbridge Capital targeting a consumer business. Software Acquisition II (SAIIU) $150M SPAC B. Riley FBR Second blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company. Good Works Acquisition (GWACU) $150M SPAC I-Bankers Blank check company targeting a business experiencing financial distress or restructuring.



