13 companies file to list on Monday: IPO market set to explode after Labor Day

The IPO market is in for a busy fall.
13 new issuers joined the pipeline on Monday, with two more filing on Tuesday. This includes 10 traditional IPOs, one direct listing, and four SPACs. Another three IPOs and one SPAC filed on Friday. Notable names include tech unicorns Snowflake, Unity Software, Asana, JFrog, and Sumo Logic, telehealth platform Amwell, packaging LBO Pactiv Evergreen, and infrastructure software provider Bentley Systems.
These companies are all eligible to launch their roadshows after Labor Day, during the week of September 7.
|19 Filings Since Friday Indicate an Active Fall
|Issuer
Business
|Est. Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Snowflake (SNOW)
|$2,000M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Provides cloud-based SQL database software and warehousing.
|Unity Software (U)
|$1,000M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Provides a real-time 3D video game development platform.
|Bentley Systems (BSY)
|$800M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Provides software for construction and infrastructure projects.
|Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
|$750M
|Materials
|Credit Suisse
|The largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America.
|Asana (SANA.RC)
|Direct Listing
|Technology
|-
|Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software.
|Amwell (AMWL)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Morgan Stanley
|Provides a telehealth platform for insurers and patients.
|JFrog (FROG)
|$100M
|Technology
|Morgan Stanley
|Sells software tools that streamline app development.
|Metacrine (MTCR)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Jefferies
|Phase 1 biotech developing FXR agonist therapies for NASH.
|StepStone Group (STEP)
|$100M
|Financials
|JP Morgan
|Global private markets investment firm.
|Sumo Logic (SUMO)
|$100M
|Technology
|Morgan Stanley
|Provides on-demand cloud log management solutions to enterprises.
|Vitru (VTRU)
|$100M
|Consumer Discretionary
|Goldman
|Leading provider of distance learning in Brazil's postsecondary digital education market.
|Corsair Gaming (CRSR)
|$100M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Designs and supplies personal computer and gaming hardware components.
|Outset Medical (OM)
|$100M
|Health Care
|BofA
|Provides a hemodialysis system for kidney diseases.
|Intrusion (INTZ)
|$20M
|Technology
|B. Riley FBR
|Provides a family of software products for enterprise security.
|Executive Network (ENPC.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Evercore ISI
|Blank check company formed by Paul Ryan, Solamere Capital, and Vivint Solar co-founder Alex Dunn.
|Tortoise Acquisition II (SNPR.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Barclays
|Second blank check company formed by Tortoise Investments targeting the energy industry.
|Sandbridge Acquisition (SBG.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company formed by Sandbridge Capital targeting a consumer business.
|Software Acquisition II (SAIIU)
|$150M
|SPAC
|B. Riley FBR
|Second blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company.
|Good Works Acquisition (GWACU)
|$150M
|SPAC
|I-Bankers
|Blank check company targeting a business experiencing financial distress or restructuring.
