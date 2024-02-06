News & Insights

13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

February 06, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

The millionaire population is growing. The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023, a publication created by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, contains key findings about the world’s wealthiest cities and their high net worth populations.

Each city featured in our roundup includes its number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs), which are defined as holding at least $1 million in liquid assets. Additional numbers are included for centi-millionaires, who hold $100 million in investable assets, and billionaires.

For the purposes of this list, we included every city with more than 100,00 HNWIs. In descending order, here are 13 cities with the fastest-growing millionaire populations.

Old Town Romerberg with The East Row (Ostzeile), Statue of Justice (Justitia) and Church of Nikolai (Nikolaikirche) is the busy market square and tourist destination located in Frankfurt's in the heart of Frankfurt am Main, Hessen, Deutschland.

13. Frankfurt, Germany

  • HNWIs: 102,200
  • Centi-millionaires: 170
  • Billionaires: 16

Skyline of Toronto, Canada.

12. Toronto, Canada

  • HNWIs: 105,200
  • Centi-millionaires: 193
  • Billionaires: 18

Chicago Skyline aerial view skyscrapers bythe beach , vintage colors.

11. Chicago, United States

  • HNWIs: 124,000
  • Centi-millionaires: 295
  • Billionaires: 24
Sydney, Australia - July 11, 2010; Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge at dusk.

10. Sydney, Australia

  • HNWIs: 126,900
  • Centi-millionaires: 184
  • Billionaires: 15

shanghai skyline and modern city skyscrapers at night,in china.

9. Shanghai, China

  • HNWIs: 127,200
  • Centi-millionaires: 332
  • Billionaires: 40
Beijing, Urban Skyline, CCTV Headquarters,-June 11th,2015：The CCTV Headquarters is a 234-metre (768 ft), 44-story skyscraper on East Third Ring Road, Guanghua Road in the Beijing Central Business District (CBD).

8. Beijing, China

  • HNWIs: 128,200
  • Centi-millionaires: 354
  • Billionaires: 43

Cityscape Hong Kong with Junkboat at Twilight.

7. Hong Kong (SAR China)

  • HNWIs: 129,500
  • Centi-millionaires: 290
  • Billionaires: 32
Los Angeles Downtown Skyline Freeway 110 stock photo

6. Los Angeles, United States

  • HNWIs: 205,400
  • Centi-millionaires: 480
  • Billionaires: 42

Singapore, Republic of Singapore - May 4, 2016: Supertree grove, Cloud garden greenhouse and Marina Bay Sands hotel reflecting in water at dusk with glowing lights.

5. Singapore

  • HNWIs: 240,100
  • Centi-millionaires: 329
  • Billionaires: 27
London, England - Panoramic aerial skyline view of London including Tower Bridge with red double-decker bus, Tower of London, skyscrapers of Bank District stock photo

4. London, United Kingdom

  • HNWIs: 258,000
  • Centi-millionaires: 384
  • Billionaires: 36

An aerial view from Golden Gate Park looking across the Avenues to the Presidio and Golden Gate Bridge just as the sun begins to set.

3. Bay Area, United States

  • HNWIs: 285,000
  • Centi-millionaires: 629
  • Billionaires: 63
pedestrians walking across with crowded traffic at Shibuya crossing square.

2. Tokyo, Japan

  • HNWIs: 290,300
  • Centi-millionaires: 250
  • Billionaires: 14

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

1. New York City, United States

  • HNWIs: 340,000
  • Centi-millionaires: 724
  • Billionaires: 58

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

