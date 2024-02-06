The millionaire population is growing. The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023, a publication created by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, contains key findings about the world’s wealthiest cities and their high net worth populations.
Each city featured in our roundup includes its number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs), which are defined as holding at least $1 million in liquid assets. Additional numbers are included for centi-millionaires, who hold $100 million in investable assets, and billionaires.
For the purposes of this list, we included every city with more than 100,00 HNWIs. In descending order, here are 13 cities with the fastest-growing millionaire populations.
13. Frankfurt, Germany
- HNWIs: 102,200
- Centi-millionaires: 170
- Billionaires: 16
12. Toronto, Canada
- HNWIs: 105,200
- Centi-millionaires: 193
- Billionaires: 18
11. Chicago, United States
- HNWIs: 124,000
- Centi-millionaires: 295
- Billionaires: 24
10. Sydney, Australia
- HNWIs: 126,900
- Centi-millionaires: 184
- Billionaires: 15
9. Shanghai, China
- HNWIs: 127,200
- Centi-millionaires: 332
- Billionaires: 40
8. Beijing, China
- HNWIs: 128,200
- Centi-millionaires: 354
- Billionaires: 43
7. Hong Kong (SAR China)
- HNWIs: 129,500
- Centi-millionaires: 290
- Billionaires: 32
6. Los Angeles, United States
- HNWIs: 205,400
- Centi-millionaires: 480
- Billionaires: 42
5. Singapore
- HNWIs: 240,100
- Centi-millionaires: 329
- Billionaires: 27
4. London, United Kingdom
- HNWIs: 258,000
- Centi-millionaires: 384
- Billionaires: 36
3. Bay Area, United States
- HNWIs: 285,000
- Centi-millionaires: 629
- Billionaires: 63
2. Tokyo, Japan
- HNWIs: 290,300
- Centi-millionaires: 250
- Billionaires: 14
1. New York City, United States
- HNWIs: 340,000
- Centi-millionaires: 724
- Billionaires: 58
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations
