The millionaire population is growing. The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023, a publication created by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, contains key findings about the world’s wealthiest cities and their high net worth populations.

Read: I’m a Bank Teller: Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking

Learn: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back — for Things You Already Buy

Each city featured in our roundup includes its number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs), which are defined as holding at least $1 million in liquid assets. Additional numbers are included for centi-millionaires, who hold $100 million in investable assets, and billionaires.

For the purposes of this list, we included every city with more than 100,00 HNWIs. In descending order, here are 13 cities with the fastest-growing millionaire populations.

13. Frankfurt, Germany

HNWIs: 102,200

Centi-millionaires: 170

Billionaires: 16

See: 10 Rare Roosevelt Dimes Worth a Lot of Money

Related: 5 Places To Look for Rare Coins Worth A Lot of Money

12. Toronto, Canada

HNWIs: 105,200

Centi-millionaires: 193

Billionaires: 18

More: Suze Orman: Young People Could Retire Millionaires by Doing This One Thing

11. Chicago, United States

HNWIs: 124,000

Centi-millionaires: 295

Billionaires: 24

10. Sydney, Australia

HNWIs: 126,900

Centi-millionaires: 184

Billionaires: 15

Discover: 7 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Dining Out

9. Shanghai, China

HNWIs: 127,200

Centi-millionaires: 332

Billionaires: 40

8. Beijing, China

HNWIs: 128,200

Centi-millionaires: 354

Billionaires: 43

View: 10 Commemorative Coins Worth Over $100 — How To Gauge Their Value

7. Hong Kong (SAR China)

HNWIs: 129,500

Centi-millionaires: 290

Billionaires: 32

6. Los Angeles, United States

HNWIs: 205,400

Centi-millionaires: 480

Billionaires: 42

Explore: I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

5. Singapore

HNWIs: 240,100

Centi-millionaires: 329

Billionaires: 27

4. London, United Kingdom

HNWIs: 258,000

Centi-millionaires: 384

Billionaires: 36

See: Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They’ll Fetch Upwards of $100K

3. Bay Area, United States

HNWIs: 285,000

Centi-millionaires: 629

Billionaires: 63

2. Tokyo, Japan

HNWIs: 290,300

Centi-millionaires: 250

Billionaires: 14

Related: I’m a Cheapskate But I Can’t Live Without These 7 Expensive Things

1. New York City, United States

HNWIs: 340,000

Centi-millionaires: 724

Billionaires: 58

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.