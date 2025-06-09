13 Cities in Texas Where Renting Is Now More Expensive Than Owning

This time a year ago, the Texas real estate market was a lot more competitive, primarily due to lack of inventory. In 2025, inventory in the Lone Star State has vastly increased. This substantial boost in available homes greatly opens up opportunities for first-time buyers. Additionally, the number of homes sold was down 5.4% year over year, as of April. When home sales numbers are down, prices fall.

You’ve got two big incentives to buy in Texas overall, but there’s a third one in select cities: paying less than you would if renting. In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average cost of rent and mortgages to find where rent is higher than the average mortgage. These are the 13 cities in Texas where rent is substantially higher than the average mortgage.

13. Seagoville

Average value of single-family home: $274,439

$274,439 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,436

$1,436 Average monthly rent: $1,961

$1,961 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,308

12. Port Arthur

Average value of single-family home: $108,467

$108,467 Average monthly mortgage cost: $567

$567 Average monthly rent: $1,098

$1,098 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,371

11. Brownsville

Average value of single-family home: $192,471

$192,471 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,007

$1,007 Average monthly rent: $1,547

$1,547 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,480

10. Glenn Heights

Average value of single-family home: $334,328

$334,328 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,749

$1,749 Average monthly rent: $2,294

$2,294 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,542

9. La Marque

Average value of single-family home: $227,795

$227,795 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,192

$1,192 Average monthly rent: $1,751

$1,751 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,717

8. Lancaster

Average value of single-family home: $278,488

$278,488 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,457

$1,457 Average monthly rent: $2,021

$2,021 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,767

7. Watauga

Average value of single-family home: $276,674

$276,674 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,447

$1,447 Average monthly rent: $2,038

$2,038 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $7,086

6. Forest Hill

Average value of single-family home: $227,152

$227,152 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,188

$1,188 Average monthly rent: $1,802

$1,802 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $7,358

5. Del Rio

Average value of single-family home: $207,753

$207,753 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,087

$1,087 Average monthly rent: $1,800

$1,800 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $8,558

4. Groves

Average value of single-family home: $166,719

$166,719 Average monthly mortgage cost: $872

$872 Average monthly rent: $1,595

$1,595 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $8,674

3. Balch Springs

Average value of single-family home: $231,719

$231,719 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,212

$1,212 Average monthly rent: $1,946

$1,946 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $8,802

2. Mission

Average value of single-family home: $222,237

$222,237 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,163

$1,163 Average monthly rent: $1,941

$1,941 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $9,341

1. Kingsville

Average value of single-family home: $139,640

$139,640 Average monthly mortgage cost: $731

$731 Average monthly rent: $1,661

$1,661 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $11,167

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average cost of rent and mortgages to find places where rent is more expensive. Using Zillow Research Data’s Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Rental Index the average single-family home value and average rental cost per month can be sourced. By assuming a 20% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The difference in rent and mortgage was calculated and the top 100 places with a cheaper rent than mortgage were kept for this study. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income were all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey and included as supplemental information. To be qualified for this study, all places had to have all data sources available. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

