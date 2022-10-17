Personal Finance

13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly

Contributor
Andrew Lisa GOBankingRates
Published

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, more and more companies continue to modify their business to allow for remote work. While the trend toward telecommuting was already underway in 2019, by 2022 working from home – or at least hybrid work – has became the new normal. With the new year now underway, the list of jobs that can be done without leaving your house continues to grow. 

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Read: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

The good news is that if you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, you have more options than ever. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.

HR and Recruiting

  • Job example: Human resources specialist
  • 2020 employment: 633,040
  • 2020 median salary: $65,218.00
  • Education: Bachelor’s 
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2020-30: 10%

Take Our Poll: Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established?

Operations

  • Job example: Overseeing everything from cost, revenue, goods, to business practices
  • 2020 employment: 104,100
  • 2020 median salary: $86,200.00
  • Education: Bachelor’s
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2020-30: 25%

Internet and E-commerce

  • Job example: Online marketing managers
  • 2020 employment: 263,680
  • 2020 median salary: $70,400
  • Education: Bachelor’s 
  • Experience: Required
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 10%

Don’t Miss: 25 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100K a Year

Insurance

  • Job example: Sales, analysts, investigators 
  • 2020 employment: 2.86 million
  • 2020 median salary: $69,018.00
  • Education: High school diploma or equivalent 
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Graphic Design

  • Job example: Graphic designers
  • 2020 employment: 266,300
  • 2020 median salary: $53,830.00
  • Education: Bachelor’s
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 4%
  • Virtual Admin
  • Job example: Office managers, customer service managers
  • 2019 employment: 50,760
  • 2019 median salary: $72,850.00
  • Education: Bachelor’s
  • Experience: Less than 5 years
  • Training: Short-term on-the-job
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Customer Service

  • Job example: Customer service representatives
  • 2019 employment: 2,919,230
  • 2019 median salary: $34,710.00
  • Education: High school diploma or equivalent 
  • Experience: None
  • Training: Short-term on-the-job
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: -2%

Graphic Design

  • Job example: Graphic designers
  • 2020 employment: 215,930
  • 2020 median salary: $52,110.00
  • Education: Bachelor’s
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 3.71%

Virtual Admin

  • Job example: Administrative management
  • 2020 employment: 1,112,000
  • 2020 median salary: $43,459.00
  • Education: Bachelor’s 
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: -7%

Live Richer Podcast: Unexpected Ways Losing a Spouse Can Affect Your Finances and Retirement

Communications

  • Job example: Brand representation and communication
  • 2020 employment: 110,00
  • 2020 median salary: $48,581.00
  • Education: Bachelor’s 
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 14%

Social Media

  • Job example: Social media administration
  • 2020 employment: 26,725
  • 2020 median salary: $71,200.00
  • Education: High school diploma or equivalent 
  • Experience: None
  • Training: Short-term on-the-job
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 9%

Legal

  • Job example: Attorney, paralegal, law clerk
  • 2020 employment: 24,500
  • 2020 median salary: $56,610
  • Education: Bachelor’s 
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 12%

Statistics

  • Job example: Collecting, analyzing, interpreting data
  • 2020 employment: 38,860
  • 2020 median salary: 92,270.00
  • Education: Bachelor’s 
  • Experience: None
  • Training: None
  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 33%

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at a recent report from FlexJobs on the 10 fastest-growing remote career categories, ranked by the growth rate in remote job postings to the site. Remote listings in each featured career category grew by more than 25% between March and December 2020. Then, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates and Occupational Outlook Handbook (unless otherwise noted) to find an example job title in each career category and the total 2019 employment, the 2019 median annual salary, the minimum education requirements, work experience requirements, on-the-job training requirements and projected growth rate from 2019-2029 for each job. All data were gathered on and up to date as of Jan 30, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.

Learn More

Explore Personal Finance

Explore

Most Popular