13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, more and more companies continue to modify their business to allow for remote work. While the trend toward telecommuting was already underway in 2019, by 2022 working from home – or at least hybrid work – has became the new normal. With the new year now underway, the list of jobs that can be done without leaving your house continues to grow.

The good news is that if you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, you have more options than ever. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.

HR and Recruiting

Job example: Human resources specialist

Human resources specialist 2020 employment: 633,040

633,040 2020 median salary: $65,218.00

$65,218.00 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: None

None Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2020-30: 10%

Operations

Job example: Overseeing everything from cost, revenue, goods, to business practices

Overseeing everything from cost, revenue, goods, to business practices 2020 employment: 104,100

104,100 2020 median salary: $86,200.00

$86,200.00 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: None

None Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2020-30: 25%

Internet and E-commerce

Job example: Online marketing managers

Online marketing managers 2020 employment: 263,680

263,680 2020 median salary: $70,400

$70,400 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: Required

Required Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2019-29: 10%

Insurance

Job example: Sales, analysts, investigators

Sales, analysts, investigators 2020 employment: 2.86 million

2.86 million 2020 median salary: $69,018.00

$69,018.00 Education: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Experience: None

None Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Graphic Design

Job example: Graphic designers

Graphic designers 2020 employment: 266,300

266,300 2020 median salary: $53,830.00

$53,830.00 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: None

None Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2019-29: 4%

4% Virtual Admin

Job example: Office managers, customer service managers

Office managers, customer service managers 2019 employment: 50,760

50,760 2019 median salary: $72,850.00

$72,850.00 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Training: Short-term on-the-job

Short-term on-the-job Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Customer Service

Job example: Customer service representatives

Customer service representatives 2019 employment: 2,919,230

2,919,230 2019 median salary: $34,710.00

$34,710.00 Education: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Experience: None

None Training: Short-term on-the-job

Short-term on-the-job Projected growth rate 2019-29: -2%

Virtual Admin

Job example: Administrative management

Administrative management 2020 employment: 1,112,000

1,112,000 2020 median salary: $43,459.00

$43,459.00 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: None

None Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2019-29: -7%

Communications

Job example: Brand representation and communication

Brand representation and communication 2020 employment: 110,00

110,00 2020 median salary: $48,581.00

$48,581.00 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: None

None Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2019-29: 14%

Social Media

Job example: Social media administration

Social media administration 2020 employment: 26,725

26,725 2020 median salary: $71,200.00

$71,200.00 Education: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Experience: None

None Training: Short-term on-the-job

Short-term on-the-job Projected growth rate 2019-29: 9%

Legal

Job example: Attorney, paralegal, law clerk

Attorney, paralegal, law clerk 2020 employment: 24,500

24,500 2020 median salary: $56,610

$56,610 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: None

None Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2019-29: 12%

Statistics

Job example: Collecting, analyzing, interpreting data

Collecting, analyzing, interpreting data 2020 employment: 38,860

38,860 2020 median salary: 92,270.00

92,270.00 Education: Bachelor’s

Bachelor’s Experience: None

None Training: None

None Projected growth rate 2019-29: 33%

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at a recent report from FlexJobs on the 10 fastest-growing remote career categories, ranked by the growth rate in remote job postings to the site. Remote listings in each featured career category grew by more than 25% between March and December 2020. Then, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates and Occupational Outlook Handbook (unless otherwise noted) to find an example job title in each career category and the total 2019 employment, the 2019 median annual salary, the minimum education requirements, work experience requirements, on-the-job training requirements and projected growth rate from 2019-2029 for each job. All data were gathered on and up to date as of Jan 30, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly

