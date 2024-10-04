13 California Cities Where the Average List Price Is Over $1M

News & Insights

Living in California is expensive, whether you’re a millionaire or not. According to Forbes, the state ranks second nationwide for average home price, with the median home price rising 3.3% this past year to more than $818,000, sourced from Redfin. For reference, the national median is around only $433,000.

Also according to Redfin, the number of homes going up for sale in California has risen by 21.7% this year and they’re spending more time on the market compared to last year as well. So it may be a good time to go house hunting if you like looking at a wide variety of options. 

Here’s a list of 13 California cities you might want to consider if you can afford the million-dollar price tag.

The newly established wedding photo zone in the city of Fullerton.

Fullerton

  • Average list price: $1,090,000
  • Average price per square foot: $600
  • Average days on market: 35

Dublin Hills Regional Park, Alameda County, California, USA.

Dublin

  • Average list price: $1,174,950
  • Average price per square foot: $714
  • Average days on market: 22

Glendale, CA / USA: October 9 2011: Fountain and stores at Americana at Brand Mall in Glendale, CA - Image.

Glendale

  • Average list price: $1,198,000
  • Average price per square foot: $710
  • Average days on market: 38
Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

Fremont

  • Average list price: $1,214,500
  • Average price per square foot: $956
  • Average days on market: 22
A high angle view of a row of Victorian style houses in San Jose, California.

San Jose

  • Average list price: $1,222,500
  • Average price per square foot: $880
  • Average days on market: 25

the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

Los Angeles

  • Average list price: $1,225,000
  • Average price per square foot: $627
  • Average days on market: 61
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

San Francisco

  • Average list price: $1,250,000
  • Average price per square foot: $970
  • Average days on market: 54
Pasadena, United States - October 1, 2013: Caltech Main Entrance to the California Institute of Technology.

Pasadena

  • Average list price: $1,260,000
  • Average price per square foot: $781
  • Average days on market: 39

Row boats at the lake of Roundhouse Market & Conference Center.

San Ramon

  • Average list price: $1,399,000
  • Average price per square foot: $747
  • Average days on market: 35
Huntington Beach California

Huntington Beach

  • Average list price: $1,589,888
  • Average price per square foot: $706
  • Average days on market: 38
Sunnyvale California street during the day

Sunnyvale

  • Average list price: $1,712,000
  • Average price per square foot: $1,271
  • Average days on market: 20

City of Pleasanton lights during rush hour.

Pleasanton

  • Average list price: $1,730,000
  • Average price per square foot: $859
  • Average days on market: 24
A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

Irvine

  • Average list price: $1,796,500
  • Average price per square foot: $828
  • Average days on market: 36
Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

Tips for House Hunting in California

If you want to live in California but a million-dollar home is just out of your budget, check out these seven popular cities with slightly more affordable home prices:

  • Sacramento: $530,000 average list price
  • Riverside: $690,000 average list price
  • Corona: $799,900 average list price
  • Temecula: $814,000 average list price
  • Long Beach: $845,000 average list price
  • Rancho Cucamonga: $859,975 average list price
  • San Diego: $989,000 average list price

While there are plenty of expensive housing markets within California, there are affordable options as well. Before you get too far into the house-hunting process, research the housing and living costs in different areas and consider the following tips:

  1. Learn about regional variations: California is a large state with a wide range of geographic and cultural diversity. Research local pricing trends and visit different areas to find out which region best suits your preferences.
  2. Understand local zoning and building regulations: Read up on California’s strict zoning and environmental protection laws to determine whether they match your future plans for renovations or construction.
  3. Be aware of natural disasters: California is prone to wildfires, earthquakes and floods — all of which pose a serious risk to homeowners. If you do buy a house in a disaster-prone area, be sure to purchase homeowner’s insurance.
  4. Follow seasonal trends: Local housing markets experience fluctuations throughout the year, so stay up to date on economic trends and be patient so that you can make an offer when the time is right.
  5. Get pre-approved for a mortgage: California’s housing market can be competitive, so make sure you’ve done all of your homework before you go house shopping. That includes getting a mortgage preapproval, which will show sellers that you’re serious about your offer and can streamline the purchasing process.

*All housing data is sourced from Redfin, unless otherwise stated.

