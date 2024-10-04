13 California Cities Where the Average List Price Is Over $1M

Living in California is expensive, whether you’re a millionaire or not. According to Forbes, the state ranks second nationwide for average home price, with the median home price rising 3.3% this past year to more than $818,000, sourced from Redfin. For reference, the national median is around only $433,000.

Also according to Redfin, the number of homes going up for sale in California has risen by 21.7% this year and they’re spending more time on the market compared to last year as well. So it may be a good time to go house hunting if you like looking at a wide variety of options.

Here’s a list of 13 California cities you might want to consider if you can afford the million-dollar price tag.

Curious about the most expensive home in California? This home sold for 210 million.

Find Out: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Consider This: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

Fullerton

Average list price: $1,090,000

$1,090,000 Average price per square foot: $600

$600 Average days on market: 35

Read More: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

See Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Dublin

Average list price: $1,174,950

$1,174,950 Average price per square foot: $714

$714 Average days on market: 22

For You: 5 Southern Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Glendale

Average list price: $1,198,000

$1,198,000 Average price per square foot: $710

$710 Average days on market: 38

Fremont

Average list price: $1,214,500

$1,214,500 Average price per square foot: $956

$956 Average days on market: 22

San Jose

Average list price: $1,222,500

$1,222,500 Average price per square foot: $880

$880 Average days on market: 25

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Los Angeles

Average list price: $1,225,000

$1,225,000 Average price per square foot: $627

$627 Average days on market: 61

San Francisco

Average list price: $1,250,000

$1,250,000 Average price per square foot: $970

$970 Average days on market: 54

Pasadena

Average list price: $1,260,000

$1,260,000 Average price per square foot: $781

$781 Average days on market: 39

Be Aware: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

San Ramon

Average list price: $1,399,000

$1,399,000 Average price per square foot: $747

$747 Average days on market: 35

Huntington Beach

Average list price: $1,589,888

$1,589,888 Average price per square foot: $706

$706 Average days on market: 38

Sunnyvale

Average list price: $1,712,000

$1,712,000 Average price per square foot: $1,271

$1,271 Average days on market: 20

Try This: 10 Worst Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Pleasanton

Average list price: $1,730,000

$1,730,000 Average price per square foot: $859

$859 Average days on market: 24

Irvine

Average list price: $1,796,500

$1,796,500 Average price per square foot: $828

$828 Average days on market: 36

Tips for House Hunting in California

If you want to live in California but a million-dollar home is just out of your budget, check out these seven popular cities with slightly more affordable home prices:

Sacramento: $530,000 average list price

$530,000 average list price Riverside: $690,000 average list price

$690,000 average list price Corona: $799,900 average list price

$799,900 average list price Temecula: $814,000 average list price

$814,000 average list price Long Beach: $845,000 average list price

$845,000 average list price Rancho Cucamonga: $859,975 average list price

$859,975 average list price San Diego: $989,000 average list price

While there are plenty of expensive housing markets within California, there are affordable options as well. Before you get too far into the house-hunting process, research the housing and living costs in different areas and consider the following tips:

Learn about regional variations: California is a large state with a wide range of geographic and cultural diversity. Research local pricing trends and visit different areas to find out which region best suits your preferences. Understand local zoning and building regulations: Read up on California’s strict zoning and environmental protection laws to determine whether they match your future plans for renovations or construction. Be aware of natural disasters: California is prone to wildfires, earthquakes and floods — all of which pose a serious risk to homeowners. If you do buy a house in a disaster-prone area, be sure to purchase homeowner’s insurance. Follow seasonal trends: Local housing markets experience fluctuations throughout the year, so stay up to date on economic trends and be patient so that you can make an offer when the time is right. Get pre-approved for a mortgage: California’s housing market can be competitive, so make sure you’ve done all of your homework before you go house shopping. That includes getting a mortgage preapproval, which will show sellers that you’re serious about your offer and can streamline the purchasing process.

*All housing data is sourced from Redfin, unless otherwise stated.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 California Cities Where the Average List Price Is Over $1M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.