13 Best Used Cars To Buy This Holiday Season, According to Experts

If you’re in the market for a used car, you may be able to score some great deals this holiday season.

“Generally, December is a great time to purchase used cars for several reasons,” said Blake Shaw, an automotive expert with the blog All About Wheels. “Dealerships often want to clear their inventories before the year ends, which can lead to more favorable car prices. Also, holiday sales and giveaway events often provide bonuses, sales and other sorts of incentives.”

GOBankingRates spoke with Shaw and other auto experts to get their picks for the best used cars to buy before the end of the year. Here are the models that made the cut.

Honda Accord

Chris Estrada, CEO of Nationwide United Auto Transport, recommends buying a used Honda Accord this season.

“This car is known for exceptional reliability and fuel efficiency,” he said. “Post-summer demand for such models often drops, leading to attractive pricing in December.”

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is another “excellent choice” to buy used this holiday season, Estrada said.

“The Toyota Camry provides durability and fantastic resale value,” he said. “Dealerships are keen to move these units before the year ends to make way for newer models, thus offering special deals.”

Ford F-150

If you’re looking for deals on the Ford F-150, now is the time to buy.

“Prices are generally lower due to the launch of an updated model in the new year,” Estrada said. “With its unmatched utility and strength, the Ford F-150 becomes a value-for-money purchase.”

Subaru Outback

John Lin, co-founder and expert mechanic at JB Motor Works, said you might be able to snag lower prices than usual on the Outback this December.

“This car is an excellent choice for those living in climates with heavy snow,” he said. “There’s a high demand for used models because of their all-wheel drive and roominess, but in December, the market usually has a good supply, increasing competition and potentially lower prices.”

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Patryk Doornebos, founder of the automotive blog CarTriple.com, said you can now snag a used C-Class for a great price.

“The Mercedes-Benz C-Class emerges as a standout choice for holiday car shopping,” he said. “Analyzing our data at CarTriple.com, we’ve noticed a noteworthy drop in prices for used C-Class models. This can be attributed to several factors, including the release of newer models, creating an opportune time for savvy buyers. Additionally, the C-Class maintains a strong resale value, making it a wise investment.

“The combination of reduced prices and the timeless appeal of the C-Class makes it an excellent choice for those looking to make a statement without breaking the bank this holiday season.”

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Doornebos also recommends the E-Class.

“Our analysis indicates a favorable market trend for used E-Class models, with competitive pricing and enticing deals,” he said. “The E-Class, known for its luxury and performance, becomes an even more attractive proposition during the holiday season.”

Mazda3

Peter Niebling, dealer principal at Redlands Mazda, said you can expect to find discounts on the Mazda3 this holiday season.

“The Mazda3 compact often sees dealers sweetening year-end deals to clear out inventory,” he said. “Known for dependability and gas mileage, its sticker price makes this hatchback/sedan even more budget-friendly.”

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Because the holiday season is not a time when there is a high demand for convertibles, it’s a good time to buy a used Mazda Miata.

“The zippy Miata convertible sports car tends to dip in popularity over colder months — not ideal top-down conditions — so you can use slower winter demand to snag one for less, especially with dealerships trying to sell off stock before 2024,” Niebling said.

Honda CR-V

If you’re in the market for a used SUV, consider buying the Honda CR-V before the year ends.

“This compact SUV is a favorite for its balance of size, efficiency and features,” said Joe Giranda, managing member at CFR Classic, which specializes in international car shipping. “During the holiday season, the market for SUVs can become competitive, and dealers are more likely to offer special promotions or financing options. This makes it an opportune time to secure a Honda CR-V, renowned for its durability and resale value.”

Chevrolet Bolt

As far as affordable used EVs go, a Chevrolet Bolt may be your best bet.

“The Volt may see a price drop in December due to the release of newer EV models and technology updates,” said All About Wheels’ Shaw. “This makes it an excellent time for buyers interested in eco-friendly options to find a good deal. Any Volt model between 2014 and 2019 (except 2017) is a good pick.”

Volvo S90

Matas Buzelis, automotive expert with carVertical, recommends going after underrated cars like the Volvo S90 if you’re looking for the best deals this holiday season.

“Today, the majority of people tend to opt for various Volvo SUV models. However, the understated S90 sedan deserves more appreciation, as, overall, it surpasses the XC90,” he said. “It offers a smoother ride, greater comfort, superior driving experience, higher fuel efficiency, and of course, it offers better value.

“Given that the demand for this sedan is not as extensive, buyers would find themselves in a stronger negotiating position.”

Audi A6

Buzelis said you can also get good deals on Audi’s not-so-popular A6 model.

“[It’s] not as popular these days [which] results in significant depreciation, making the Audi A6 a great deal for used car buyers,” he said. “The A6 comes with fantastic qualities like comfort, a luxurious interior, advanced features and powerful engines. One standout feature is its all-wheel-drive system, known for being more sure-footed than systems in competitors like BMW or Mercedes-Benz.”

Tesla Model 3

Model 3 prices have been dropping, which is good news for those who are car shopping this holiday season.

“With an increase in new car availability and reduced prices for the latest models, it’s no surprise that the values of used Model 3s have declined,” Buzelis said. “Nevertheless, this is once again good news for used car buyers seeking to purchase an electric car with impressive energy efficiency and range.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Best Used Cars To Buy This Holiday Season, According to Experts

