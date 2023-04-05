13 Best Clothing Deals at Sam’s Club This April

It's not as popular as Costco, but it still courts tens of millions of members. We're talking about Sam's Club. The mega warehouse club, which sports nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, is a go-to destination for consumers looking to buy in bulk and reap significant savings. But it's also a great place to shop for trendy clothing at cheaper prices.

See: 9 Best New Items at Target in 2023

Find Out: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

This month, Sam's Club has a trove of apparel must-haves on sale. Here's a look at 13 of the best clothing deals there right now, and how much you stand to save when compared to buying the same or very similar items at other retailers.

Boy's Izod Polo Shirt

Izod is a household name in the polo shirt department, and they can cost a pretty penny. This boy's Izod polo shirt (available in a few hues) is on sale for $9.98 at Sam's Club. What appears to be the exact same shirt sells for $11.19 -- on sale -- at JCPenney.

Check Out: 4 Genius Costco Shopping Hacks To Try in 2023

Women's Joie Smocked Blouse

Joie is a designer brand whose garments can go for a killing. See this $400 cardigan as an example. But at Sam's Club, you can currently find this brand's goods for much less. Take this limited edition smocked blouse by Joie for just $9.81, as an example.

Women's Satin Pajama Set by BB Dakota

BB Dakota isn't as pricey a brand as Joie, but its apparel isn't always exactly cheap, either. A women's BB Dakota pajama set in satin is listed for $35 on Mercari. At Sam's Club, you can find a set of BB Dakota satin pajamas for $10.81.

Men's Champion T-Shirt

Sam's Club is selling a men's Champion shirt with a graphic of the logo for $10.98. On the Champion site, a very similar men's tee goes for $15 on sale.

Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar: Comparing the Discount Chains in Four Categories

Girl's Hurley SPF Tee

UPF protection isn't just available in lotions and sprays, it's available in clothing too. This girl's UPF-50+ tee by Hurley sells for $10.98 at Sam's Club. On Amazon, Hurley UPF shirts for girls start at $18.88.

Women's Calvin Klein T-Shirt

Calvin Klein has long been synonymous with casual luxury -- and often not at a super affordable price point. But right now at Sam's Club, you can scoop up a women's Calvin Klein tee with the logo for $10.98. Similar types of tees go for about $40 on Amazon.

Women's Gap T-Shirt

Another classic brand is Gap. On the Gap site, a simple V-neck short-sleeved ladies tee sells for $22. At Sam's Club, what appears to be the exact same item sells for $10.98 right now.

Helpful: 8 Best New Grocery Items at Dollar Tree To Help Combat Inflation

Baby's Mickey Mouse Sleeper Onesie

Mickey Mouse is in the house at Sam's Club -- and at a good price. This adorable infant sleeper onesie with Mickey Mouse print is on sale for $10.98. A Mickey Mouse onesie sleeper on Carter's sells for $14.

Women's Calvin Klein Bike Shorts

Break out the Peloton and throw on these Calvin Klein bike shorts, which are currently on sale at Sam's Club for $12.98. You can find Calvin Klein bike shorts (in just one as opposed to numerous styles) for $18 at Walmart.

Men's Oaklum Trail Utility Pants

At Sam's Club, a pair of men's Oaklum Trail weatherproof utility pants is on sale for just $13.81. The same pair of pants costs over $30 on Amazon.

See: 6 Dollar Tree Items You'd Think Were More Expensive

Girl's Smocked Cotton Dress by Zunie

This smocked cotton girl's dress by Zunie is a great outfit to greet the spring in, and at Sam's Club, it's on sale for $14.98. At Nordstrom, a girl's Zunie spring dress can easily fetch $60.

Women's Bermuda Shorts by Seven7

Ladies can get a head start on building out their summer wardrobe with these Bermuda shorts by Seven7, which cost $14.98 at Sam's Club. Extremely similar shorts by the same brand retail for $59 on Seven7's website.

Men's Under Armour Shirt

This men's T-shirt in blue by Under Armour sells for $14.98 at Sam's Club. The same shirt in a darker shade of blue goes for $18.75 on Amazon.

More From GOBankingRates

Prices and availability are accurate as of April 5, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Best Clothing Deals at Sam’s Club This April

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.