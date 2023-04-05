Personal Finance

13 Best Clothing Deals at Sam’s Club This April

April 05, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

It's not as popular as Costco, but it still courts tens of millions of members. We're talking about Sam's Club. The mega warehouse club, which sports nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, is a go-to destination for consumers looking to buy in bulk and reap significant savings. But it's also a great place to shop for trendy clothing at cheaper prices. 

This month, Sam's Club has a trove of apparel must-haves on sale. Here's a look at 13 of the best clothing deals there right now, and how much you stand to save when compared to buying the same or very similar items at other retailers.  

izod shirt

Boy's Izod Polo Shirt

Izod is a household name in the polo shirt department, and they can cost a pretty penny. This boy's Izod polo shirt (available in a few hues) is on sale for $9.98 at Sam's Club. What appears to be the exact same shirt sells for $11.19 -- on sale -- at JCPenney.   

womens blouse

Women's Joie Smocked Blouse 

Joie is a designer brand whose garments can go for a killing. See this $400 cardigan as an example. But at Sam's Club, you can currently find this brand's goods for much less. Take this limited edition smocked blouse by Joie for just $9.81, as an example.  

womens pjs

Women's Satin Pajama Set by BB Dakota

BB Dakota isn't as pricey a brand as Joie, but its apparel isn't always exactly cheap, either. A women's BB Dakota pajama set in satin is listed for $35 on Mercari. At Sam's Club, you can find a set of BB Dakota satin pajamas for $10.81.

champion shirt

Men's Champion T-Shirt

Sam's Club is selling a men's Champion shirt with a graphic of the logo for $10.98. On the Champion site, a very similar men's tee goes for $15 on sale. 

girls swim shirt

Girl's Hurley SPF Tee

UPF protection isn't just available in lotions and sprays, it's available in clothing too. This girl's UPF-50+ tee by Hurley sells for $10.98 at Sam's Club. On Amazon, Hurley UPF shirts for girls start at $18.88.

calvin shirt

Women's Calvin Klein T-Shirt 

Calvin Klein has long been synonymous with casual luxury -- and often not at a super affordable price point. But right now at Sam's Club, you can scoop up a women's Calvin Klein tee with the logo for $10.98. Similar types of tees go for about $40 on Amazon. 

gap shirt

Women's Gap T-Shirt

Another classic brand is Gap. On the Gap site, a simple V-neck short-sleeved ladies tee sells for $22. At Sam's Club, what appears to be the exact same item sells for $10.98 right now.   

baby pjs

Baby's Mickey Mouse Sleeper Onesie

Mickey Mouse is in the house at Sam's Club -- and at a good price. This adorable infant sleeper onesie with Mickey Mouse print is on sale for $10.98. A Mickey Mouse onesie sleeper on Carter's sells for $14.  

bike shorts

Women's Calvin Klein Bike Shorts

Break out the Peloton and throw on these Calvin Klein bike shorts, which are currently on sale at Sam's Club for $12.98. You can find Calvin Klein bike shorts (in just one as opposed to numerous styles) for $18 at Walmart. 

mens pants

Men's Oaklum Trail Utility Pants

At Sam's Club, a pair of men's Oaklum Trail weatherproof utility pants is on sale for just $13.81. The same pair of pants costs over $30 on Amazon.

girls dress

Girl's Smocked Cotton Dress by Zunie 

This smocked cotton girl's dress by Zunie is a great outfit to greet the spring in, and at Sam's Club, it's on sale for $14.98. At Nordstrom, a girl's Zunie spring dress can easily fetch $60.     

jean shorts

Women's Bermuda Shorts by Seven7 

Ladies can get a head start on building out their summer wardrobe with these Bermuda shorts by Seven7, which cost $14.98 at Sam's Club. Extremely similar shorts by the same brand retail for $59 on Seven7's website. 

tshirt

Men's Under Armour Shirt

This men's T-shirt in blue by Under Armour sells for $14.98 at Sam's Club. The same shirt in a darker shade of blue goes for $18.75 on Amazon.   

Prices and availability are accurate as of April 5, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Best Clothing Deals at Sam’s Club This April

