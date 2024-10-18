13 Analysts Have This To Say About Western Alliance

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Western Alliance, revealing an average target of $94.77, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $82.38, the current average has increased by 15.04%.

A clear picture of Western Alliance's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $102.00 $102.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $105.00 $90.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $88.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Bernard von-Gizycki Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $83.00 $62.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $98.00 $82.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $74.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $78.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $68.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $86.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $93.00 $76.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking. Corporate & Other.

Breaking Down Western Alliance's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Western Alliance's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.09% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Alliance's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Alliance's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Alliance's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Western Alliance's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

