13 Analysts Have This To Say About Nasdaq

Analysts' ratings for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $85.77, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.93%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nasdaq by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $85.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $88.00 $87.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $76.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $86.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $86.00 $87.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $85.00 $89.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $96.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $75.00 $84.00 Richard Repetto Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $80.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $95.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $103.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nasdaq. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Nasdaq's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nasdaq analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Nasdaq

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its trading business (about 22.5% of sales), the company sells market and financial data to investors, offers Nasdaq-branded indexes, and lists companies through its capital access segment (42.5%). Nasdaq's newest segment, financial technology, was primarily constructed through the acquisitions of Verafin and Adenza and has expanded the company into capital management, financial crime, and regulatory compliance software (35%) as the firm seeks to become a diversified technology company.

Understanding the Numbers: Nasdaq's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Nasdaq's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nasdaq's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, Nasdaq adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

