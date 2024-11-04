13 Analysts Have This To Say About HF Sinclair

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for HF Sinclair, presenting an average target of $54.31, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A decline of 8.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive HF Sinclair is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $55.00 $58.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $57.00 $66.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $53.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $53.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $57.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $51.00 $60.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $49.00 $58.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $57.00 $63.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $53.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $59.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of HF Sinclair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into HF Sinclair's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HF Sinclair analyst ratings.

Delving into HF Sinclair's Background

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

HF Sinclair's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: HF Sinclair's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: HF Sinclair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.