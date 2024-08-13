13 Analysts Have This To Say About American Intl Gr

Analysts' ratings for American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Intl Gr, presenting an average target of $84.0, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.73% lower than the prior average price target of $84.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of American Intl Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Hold $80.00 $83.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $90.00 $96.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $77.00 $79.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $86.00 $89.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $82.00 $81.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Buy $87.00 $89.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $81.00 $84.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $93.00 $80.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $82.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $87.00 $87.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $87.00 $87.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $78.00 $81.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $84.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Intl Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Intl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Intl Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American Intl Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Intl Gr analyst ratings.

About American Intl Gr

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

Key Indicators: American Intl Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: American Intl Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -60.38%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Intl Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Intl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AIG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Outperform Peer Perform Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AIG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.