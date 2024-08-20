13 Analysts Assess PVH: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on PVH (NYSE:PVH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PVH and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $139.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $154.00 and a low estimate of $119.00. Observing a 3.65% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $134.92.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of PVH by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $149.00 $154.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $154.00 $153.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $138.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $154.00 $149.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $110.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $144.00 $122.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $119.00 $110.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $128.00 $128.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PVH. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PVH's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PVH's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites and about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. The firm traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

Financial Milestones: PVH's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: PVH's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PVH's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

