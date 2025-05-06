13 Analysts Assess Foot Locker: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 7 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Foot Locker and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.09%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Foot Locker among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $14.00 $16.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $17.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $16.00 $19.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $15.00 $22.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $19.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $19.00 $23.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $24.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Foot Locker's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Foot Locker's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Foot Locker analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Foot Locker

Foot Locker Inc operates footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and has licensed store presence in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Foot Locker's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Foot Locker's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Foot Locker's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Foot Locker's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Foot Locker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

