13 Analysts Assess Church & Dwight Co: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 3 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Church & Dwight Co, revealing an average target of $104.69, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. Experiencing a 1.16% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $105.92.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Church & Dwight Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $114.00 $100.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $110.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $102.00 $110.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $84.00 $94.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $100.00 $105.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $102.00 $106.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $109.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $112.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $94.00 $97.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $98.00 $106.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $97.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Church & Dwight Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Church & Dwight Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Church & Dwight Co compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Church & Dwight Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Church & Dwight Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Church & Dwight Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Church & Dwight Co

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Most recently, the firm announced the addition of Touchland, and its hand santizer business, to its fold. Even as it works to grow the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Church & Dwight Co: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Church & Dwight Co's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Church & Dwight Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

