13 Analysts Assess ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.46, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 17.46% from the previous average price target of $24.23.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $26.00 Tessa Romero JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $26.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $35.00 $20.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $28.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $24.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Better

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It has two core franchises in neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. The neuroscience franchise is anchored by its commercial product NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP). The neuro-rare disease franchise is anchored by the commercial product DAYBUE, which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome. In addition, the company has various product candidates under development in different stages, including ACP-204, ACP-101, ACP-211, ACP-711, ACP-2591, etc.

Financial Insights: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

