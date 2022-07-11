13 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Totally Worth It

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Amazon Prime Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Amazon's founding. Prime Day is Amazon's annual deal event on July 12-13 exclusively for Prime members. Members get access to thousands of deals and discounted items. Here are just some of the Prime deals you don't want to miss.

Top early Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon is offering discounts from 50% to 69% off on its devices.

Fire TV Stick - $16.99 (57% off) Echo Dot (4th Gen) - $19.99 (60% off) Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) - $34.99 (59% off) Fire 7 Kids Tablets - $49.99 (50% off) Fire TV Cube - $59.99 (50% off) Kindle Kids - $49.99 (54% off) Amazon Smart Home Devices - Up to 69% off Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV - $259.99 (44% off)

Besides Amazon devices, there are thousands of other products for sale. Here are some other early Prime Day deals.

Bosch Power Tools Drill Kit - $148.98 (41% off) Headphones (Top brands such as Sony, Bose, and Anker starting at $10) Kitchen Appliances (Top brands such as Keurig, Ninja, and Hamilton Beach) Laptops (Top brands such as Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, and HP) Fitness equipment (Top brands such as Under Armour, Adidas, and New Balance)

How to get the best deals

Last year, Amazon Prime Day sales reached $11.2 billion, 25% more than the $8.9 billion shoppers spent online on Black Friday. With so many deals, here are some tips to set yourself up for success. Prime Day is exclusively for members. If you aren't a member, you can sign up for Amazon Prime's membership which costs $139 a year.

Go to the Amazon site and create your wish list of items you want to purchase. You can use Amazon's Wish List feature when you sign into your account. If you have Alexa and the Amazon mobile app, you can set it up so you receive alerts when a deal in your wish list goes live during Prime Day. The app will send you a push notification before the deal starts. Your Amazon Wish List is one of the most useful tools you can use to take advantage of the best Prime Day deals.

