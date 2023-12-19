13 Affordable Christmas Items at HomeGoods That Look Expensive

Christmas shopping can quickly become expensive, especially if you don’t have a holiday budget in place. But whether or not you’ve got money set aside for the winter holidays, it doesn’t hurt to be frugal with your finances.

Being frugal doesn’t mean you have to buy cheap-quality goods, however. At HomeGoods, you can find quite a few Christmas items that look expensive but are reasonably priced.

If you’re ready to shop some great deals at HomeGoods, here are some items you won’t regret buying this Christmas.

Holiday-Themed Decorative Pillows

At HomeGoods, you can find holiday-themed decorative throw pillows for your couch or chairs. Fabrics and patterns vary but can be very fashionable during the holiday season. Some are primarily meant for display, while others are comfortable enough to function as head pillows.

“The throw pillows at HomeGoods are fantastic,” said George Brown, urban design expert, avid HomeGoods shopper and CEO at UrbanLeafy. “With luxurious fabrics and unique designs, they can instantly elevate any living room or bedroom.”

Christmas-Themed Decorations

HomeGoods also carries affordable Christmas-themed decorations, such as reindeer and Santa Claus figurines. Many of these items look high end without being ultra expensive, making them the perfect addition to any home. Prices range from around $16.99 to $25.

Candles and Candle Holders

HomeGoods also has an assortment of decorative candles that are sure to bring festive lights to any space this Christmas. Some of these candles may be too pretty to light, but they’ll still add a nice touch to your living room or dining area. Plus, if you don’t light them, you can always use them again for years to come.

“Their decorative candles are a steal,” Brown said. “They come in rich, festive scents and sophisticated designs that can easily pass for high-end boutique finds.”

Popular holiday-themed scents include gingerbread, pine and peppermint. Candle prices vary but start at around $3.99 apiece.

As for the candle holders, you can find a variety of timeless and creative designs — many of which will complement your other holiday decor. Prices may vary based on your location, but you can find some affordable options that will last.

Full Tableware Sets

“HomeGoods typically stocks kitchenware and tableware resembling high-end designer pieces at more accessible prices,” said Eric Sornoso, consumer shopping expert and CEO at MealFan. “These items elevate the dining experience and contribute to a polished kitchen aesthetic.”

Tableware at HomeGoods includes stoneware and ceramic dinnerware sets, flatware sets and individual dishes such as bowls, plates and cups. Prices start at around $16.99.

You can also find holiday-themed tableware at many HomeGoods stores. This includes complete sets of dishes — such as bowls and plates — as well as individual pieces. Designs vary widely, but popular ones include snowflakes and Christmas trees.

Faux Fur Throws

Many HomeGoods stores offer faux fur throws that look and feel similar to the genuine artifact — without the expensive price tag. In fact, you can purchase smaller throws for around $16 to $25.

The great thing about faux fur throws is that they look great on sofas, armchairs and beds. Some of them are also luxurious while still being cozy enough to snuggle up in during the chilly winter season.

Glass Decor

Nothing quite beats the elegance of glass decorations, especially around Christmastime. From glass vases to festive dishes, you’re sure to find something to complement your home while keeping to a budget.

Certain glass decor at HomeGoods, like the vases, serve as the perfect centerpieces to any table. Not only do they come in a myriad of designs, but you can add things like pine cones, lights or ornaments to make them even more festive.

Decorative Trays

At HomeGoods, you can find an assortment of decorative trays. Some of these, such as the mirrored options, make for elegant centerpieces. Others, like the wooden or metal trays with handles, double as serving platters.

Holiday Wreaths

HomeGoods also has holiday wreaths and garlands you can put up on your door or wall to add charm, elegance or a bit of fun to your home over the holidays.

“Their selection of holiday wreaths is impressive,” Brown said. “These wreaths look artisan-crafted, adding a warm, welcoming touch to your home.”

Many of these wreaths and garlands cost around $16.99 and go up from there. They also can be used for future Christmases.

Seasonal Decor and Gift Sets

“HomeGoods often offers a variety of seasonal decorations and gift sets during the holiday season,” Sornoso said. “These items, ranging from festive decor to curated gift packages, provide an affordable yet charming way to celebrate the holidays.”

Keep in mind that the types of gift sets you can find will depend on your local store’s selection and when you shop.

Holiday Ornaments

No Christmas tree is complete without festive ornaments; but, if you’ve got a large tree, you could be spending quite a bit on these pieces. Fortunately, you can find packs of assorted ornaments — large and small — at a reasonable price point at your local HomeGoods store.

“A few years ago, when I was decorating for a large office Christmas party on a tight budget, I stopped by HomeGoods to see if I could find anything useful,” said Duy Vo, a consumer trends analyst and the founder of Sandjest. “Wandering the aisles, I came across a set of shiny glass ball ornaments marked down to a very low price.”

These glass ornaments, Vo continued, were the finishing touch needed in Sandjest’s company conference room. They’ve also been popular items to bring back out around the holidays.

What’s great about HomeGoods is the selection. The ornaments come in timeless styles. Some have metallic or glittery finishes. Some are shatterproof. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re bound to find something that matches your price point.

Kitchen Appliances

Whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts for a loved one, or it’s time to update your own home, HomeGoods has a selection of high-quality small kitchen appliances that are affordable. This includes blenders, toasters and other small kitchen appliances.

Artificial Trees

HomeGoods also sells faux Christmas trees — such as pre-lit faux pine trees and light-up glimmer trees. These offerings come in various sizes, ranging from around 15 inches in height to upwards of 4 feet. While prices vary, you could find great deals on some of these items.

Wrapping Paper

If you’re planning on wrapping Christmas gifts, you’re going to need some quality wrapping paper. The more gifts you have, the more wrapping paper you’ll need.

You can save money by purchasing wrapping paper at HomeGoods. The retailer carries various designs, including glittery, metallic and other holiday-themed paper. Prices start fairly low, too, meaning you could save money by shopping at this store.

Bottom Line

All in all, shopping at HomeGoods could save you money while still getting you some great deals on elegant or luxurious-looking holiday items. Keep in mind that HomeGoods has discontinued its online shopping option, meaning you’ll need to go in person to buy what you need. Prices can vary based on item type, store location and more.

