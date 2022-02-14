12%of this IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at IES Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IESC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

IES Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Todd Cleveland, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$52.94 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$42.62. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Todd Cleveland.

Todd Cleveland ditched 22.40k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$52.66. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:IESC Insider Trading Volume February 14th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

IES Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that IES Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Chief Operating Officer Matthew Simmes paid US$51k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IES Holdings insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 3.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IES Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We don't take much heart from transactions by IES Holdings insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for IES Holdings (2 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course IES Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.