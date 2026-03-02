This $129 Million Bath & Body Works Stake Got Liquidated as Firm Cut Outlook Amid $1.6 Billion Quarter

Key Points

Cooper Creek sold 5,006,959 shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end stake value fell by $128.98 million as a result.

The position accounted for 3.9% of the fund’s AUM in the previous quarter, marking a significant reduction as part of broader fund downsizing.

On February 17, 2026, Cooper Creek Partners Management reported selling out of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) shares worth an estimated $128.98 million.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Cooper Creek Partners Management sold its entire holding of 5,006,959 shares in Bath & Body Works. The stake’s quarter-end value declined by $128.98 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CXW: $112.68 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE:GXO: $90.06 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSE:AAP: $75.75 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSE:GEO: $75.00 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:CZR: $74.15 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Bath & Body Works were priced at $24.67, down 36.3% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which instead was up about 16%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.35 billion Net income (TTM) $699.00 million Dividend yield 3.24% Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $24.67

Company snapshot

Bath & Body Works offers home fragrance, body care, soaps, and sanitizer products under brands such as Bath & Body Works and White Barn, distributed through specialty retail stores, e-commerce, and international partners.

The firm operates a vertically integrated specialty retail model, generating revenue from direct product sales in company-operated stores, online channels, and through franchise and wholesale partners internationally.

It targets consumers in the United States and Canada seeking personal care and home fragrance products, with additional reach via international franchise and license arrangements.

Bath & Body Works is a leading specialty retailer with a strong presence in the North American personal care and home fragrance market. The company leverages a multi-channel distribution strategy, including both physical retail and e-commerce, to maximize customer reach and brand engagement.

What this transaction means for investors

Bath & Body Works is at an inflection point; the company just unveiled a sweeping transformation plan even as fundamentals soften and guidance moves lower, making this rather substantial exit all the more interesting.



In its latest earnings release, the firm reported that third-quarter sales fell 1% to $1.6 billion, with earnings per share of $0.37 and adjusted EPS of $0.35. Operating income dropped to $161 million from $218 million a year ago, and management said it now expects lower full-year earnings per share of at least $2.83, or $2.87 adjusted, alongside free cash flow of roughly $650 million.



At the same time, the firm is looking to reignite product innovation and brand relevance while extracting $250 million in cost savings over two years. But macro pressure and tariff headwinds are real, and inventory remains elevated at $1.25 billion.



Against a portfolio anchored in logistics, gaming, and alternative asset managers, a mall-based specialty retailer carries a different risk. For long-term investors, the story hinges on execution. If management can stabilize traffic and convert cost savings into margin recovery, this could look like a reset. If not, the multiple may stay compressed.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GXO Logistics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

