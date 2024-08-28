News & Insights

12.6% of QABA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 28, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

August 28, 2024

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), which makes up 1.42% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,459,370 worth of TBBK, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK:

TBBK — last trade: $50.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2024 Stephanie B. Mudick Director 2,000 $37.11 $74,222
03/12/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 2,082 $36.61 $76,226
03/15/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 2,485 $34.21 $85,000
05/01/2024 Mark Leo Connolly EVP and Head of Credit Markets 20,000 $31.07 $621,308
05/01/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 1,230 $30.25 $37,208
05/03/2024 James J. McEntee III Director 2,000 $32.61 $65,227
05/03/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 3,453 $31.77 $109,696
05/06/2024 William H. Lamb Director 3,051 $32.03 $97,724
05/07/2024 Hersh Kozlov Director 1,000 $32.53 $32,530
05/07/2024 William H. Lamb Director 1,000 $32.45 $32,445

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #38 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $968,698 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.94% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $13.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2024 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 2,295 $10.87 $24,945
05/16/2024 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $11.30 $113,000
06/05/2024 Mark A. Paup Director 12,000 $10.68 $128,166
07/25/2024 Douglas M. Schosser Chief Financial Officer 7,000 $14.19 $99,338

