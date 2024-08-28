12.6% of QABA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), which makes up 1.42% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,459,370 worth of TBBK, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK:
TBBK — last trade: $50.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2024
|Stephanie B. Mudick
|Director
|2,000
|$37.11
|$74,222
|03/12/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|2,082
|$36.61
|$76,226
|03/15/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|2,485
|$34.21
|$85,000
|05/01/2024
|Mark Leo Connolly
|EVP and Head of Credit Markets
|20,000
|$31.07
|$621,308
|05/01/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|1,230
|$30.25
|$37,208
|05/03/2024
|James J. McEntee III
|Director
|2,000
|$32.61
|$65,227
|05/03/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|3,453
|$31.77
|$109,696
|05/06/2024
|William H. Lamb
|Director
|3,051
|$32.03
|$97,724
|05/07/2024
|Hersh Kozlov
|Director
|1,000
|$32.53
|$32,530
|05/07/2024
|William H. Lamb
|Director
|1,000
|$32.45
|$32,445
And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #38 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $968,698 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.94% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:
NWBI — last trade: $13.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2024
|Louis J. Torchio
|President & CEO
|2,295
|$10.87
|$24,945
|05/16/2024
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$11.30
|$113,000
|06/05/2024
|Mark A. Paup
|Director
|12,000
|$10.68
|$128,166
|07/25/2024
|Douglas M. Schosser
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,000
|$14.19
|$99,338
