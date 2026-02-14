$122 Million Quarterly Profit and 7% to 9% Growth Target: Why NJR Stock Is a $34 Million Portfolio Bet

Key Points

Bragg Financial Advisors bought 205,627 shares of NJR in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $9.50 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $8.39 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement.

The fund's post-trade NJR stake was 744,279 shares valued at $34.33 million.

The position now accounts for 1.12% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc reported a purchase of 205,627 shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in its February 13, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $9.50 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Bragg Financial Advisors increased its holding in New Jersey Resources by 205,627 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of shares purchased was $9.50 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $8.39 million, reflecting both purchase activity and share price movements.

What else to know

Following the buy, NJR represents 1.12% of Bragg’s reportable 13F AUM.

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $81.81 million (2.66% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $80.23 million (2.61% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $73.00 million (2.38% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VBR: $62.54 million (2.04% of AUM) NYSE: RLI: $49.95 million (1.63% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of NJR were priced at $53.74, up 22.1% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 9.15 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.2 billion Net income (TTM) $326.8 million Dividend yield 3.4% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $53.74

Company snapshot

New Jersey Resources Corporation provides regulated natural gas distribution, commercial and residential solar projects, wholesale energy management, and natural gas storage and transportation services.

The company operates a diversified model with revenue from regulated utility operations, renewable energy investments, and unregulated energy services.

It serves hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers primarily in New Jersey, with additional reach in the northeastern United States.

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a diversified energy services holding company with a significant presence in regulated gas distribution and clean energy ventures.

What this transaction means for investors

New Jersey Resources has been doing well, so it’s not surprising a fund would be leaning in. The firm opened fiscal 2026 with $122.5 million in net income and $118.2 million in net financial earnings. Management raised full-year net financial earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.28 to $3.43, marking the sixth consecutive year of higher guidance. The core utility business, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivered $83.8 million in quarterly earnings, up from $66.9 million a year earlier thanks to a full quarter impact of base rate increases and stronger gross margin.



Energy Services also stepped up, with earnings more than doubling year over year as natural gas price volatility supported margins. Meanwhile, the company continues investing heavily, deploying $163.6 million in capital this quarter and outlining a $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion plan through 2030.



At 1.1% of assets, this position sits below mega cap anchors like Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet but adds a steady, regulated cash flow profile to a growth-heavy portfolio. Shares are up 22% over the past year and yield about 3.5%. For long-term investors, the appeal lies in visible earnings growth, diversified segments and disciplined capital deployment. The real test will be sustaining the firm’s 7% to 9% earnings growth target.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

