12.9% of RFV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 1.21% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,416,912 worth of UNVR, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNVR:

UNVR — last trade: $32.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2022 Christopher D. Pappas Director 4,000 $25.68 $102,720 08/10/2022 Nicholas W. Alexos EVP, CFO 25,000 $26.19 $654,665

And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #64 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,306,906 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:

KMPR — last trade: $53.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2022 Jason N. Gorevic Director 3,000 $43.00 $129,000 08/04/2022 Stuart B. Parker Director 5,000 $42.55 $212,750

