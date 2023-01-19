Markets
UNVR

12.9% of RFV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 19, 2023 — 09:55 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 1.21% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,416,912 worth of UNVR, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNVR:

UNVR — last trade: $32.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/04/2022 Christopher D. Pappas Director 4,000 $25.68 $102,720
08/10/2022 Nicholas W. Alexos EVP, CFO 25,000 $26.19 $654,665

And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #64 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,306,906 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:

KMPR — last trade: $53.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/03/2022 Jason N. Gorevic Director 3,000 $43.00 $129,000
08/04/2022 Stuart B. Parker Director 5,000 $42.55 $212,750

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 OPXA Videos
 SBBP market cap history
 Funds Holding LLEX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNVR
KMPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.