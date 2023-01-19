12.9% of RFV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 1.21% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,416,912 worth of UNVR, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNVR:
UNVR — last trade: $32.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2022
|Christopher D. Pappas
|Director
|4,000
|$25.68
|$102,720
|08/10/2022
|Nicholas W. Alexos
|EVP, CFO
|25,000
|$26.19
|$654,665
And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #64 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,306,906 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:
KMPR — last trade: $53.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2022
|Jason N. Gorevic
|Director
|3,000
|$43.00
|$129,000
|08/04/2022
|Stuart B. Parker
|Director
|5,000
|$42.55
|$212,750
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
OPXA Videos
SBBP market cap history
Funds Holding LLEX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.