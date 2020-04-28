12.9% of MGC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), which makes up 0.10% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,289,186 worth of SLB, making it the #206 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLB:

SLB — last trade: $16.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/03/2020 Rajeev Sonthalia President, IPM 1,000 $33.40 $33,400 03/09/2020 Vijay Kasibhatla Director, M&A 2,000 $17.05 $34,090 03/31/2020 Peuch Olivier Le Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $13.77 $137,650

And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), the #230 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,321,845 worth of FITB, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FITB is detailed in the table below:

FITB — last trade: $18.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 Katherine H. Blackburn Director 58,800 $16.90 $993,720 03/12/2020 James C. Leonard EVP & Chief Risk Officer 6,300 $16.00 $100,799

