12.9% of MGC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), which makes up 0.10% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,289,186 worth of SLB, making it the #206 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLB:
SLB — last trade: $16.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/03/2020
|Rajeev Sonthalia
|President, IPM
|1,000
|$33.40
|$33,400
|03/09/2020
|Vijay Kasibhatla
|Director, M&A
|2,000
|$17.05
|$34,090
|03/31/2020
|Peuch Olivier Le
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$13.77
|$137,650
And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), the #230 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,321,845 worth of FITB, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FITB is detailed in the table below:
FITB — last trade: $18.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Katherine H. Blackburn
|Director
|58,800
|$16.90
|$993,720
|03/12/2020
|James C. Leonard
|EVP & Chief Risk Officer
|6,300
|$16.00
|$100,799
