12.8% of XPH Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: XPH) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), which makes up 4.85% of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: XPH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,242,717 worth of VTRS, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS:
VTRS — last trade: $10.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2022
|W. Don Cornwell
|Director
|2,700
|$9.90
|$26,721
|03/15/2022
|Michael Goettler
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,352
|$9.87
|$496,773
And Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), the #9 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: XPH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,590,990 worth of ELAN, which represents approximately 4.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN is detailed in the table below:
ELAN — last trade: $25.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/15/2021
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|5,000
|$31.79
|$158,934
|11/30/2021
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|10,000
|$29.38
|$293,794
|11/30/2021
|Michael J. Harrington
|Director
|2,500
|$29.25
|$73,122
|03/02/2022
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|10,000
|$28.83
|$288,322
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.