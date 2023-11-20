News & Insights

Markets
FCPT

12.7% of PSCF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

November 20, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.79% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,613 worth of FCPT, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:

FCPT — last trade: $22.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 9,425 $26.53 $250,045
06/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 7,600 $26.06 $198,056
11/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 9,000 $22.05 $198,450
11/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 4,950 $21.74 $107,613

And Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), the #70 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $104,379 worth of LKFN, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LKFN is detailed in the table below:

LKFN — last trade: $57.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/03/2023 Robert E. Bartels Jr. Director 900 $55.16 $49,640
08/17/2023 Jonathan P. Steiner Senior Vice President 3,000 $55.26 $165,780
09/06/2023 M. Scott Welch Director 10,000 $50.87 $508,695
11/03/2023 Robert E. Bartels Jr. Director 407 $53.37 $21,720

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Technology Shares
 CDEV YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of JWSM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCPT
LKFN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.