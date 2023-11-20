12.7% of PSCF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.79% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,613 worth of FCPT, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:

FCPT — last trade: $22.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 9,425 $26.53 $250,045 06/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 7,600 $26.06 $198,056 11/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 9,000 $22.05 $198,450 11/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 4,950 $21.74 $107,613

And Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), the #70 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $104,379 worth of LKFN, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LKFN is detailed in the table below:

LKFN — last trade: $57.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2023 Robert E. Bartels Jr. Director 900 $55.16 $49,640 08/17/2023 Jonathan P. Steiner Senior Vice President 3,000 $55.26 $165,780 09/06/2023 M. Scott Welch Director 10,000 $50.87 $508,695 11/03/2023 Robert E. Bartels Jr. Director 407 $53.37 $21,720

