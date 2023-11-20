12.7% of PSCF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.79% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,613 worth of FCPT, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:
FCPT — last trade: $22.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2023
|Douglas B. Hansen
|Director
|9,425
|$26.53
|$250,045
|06/06/2023
|William H. Lenehan
|President and CEO
|7,600
|$26.06
|$198,056
|11/06/2023
|William H. Lenehan
|President and CEO
|9,000
|$22.05
|$198,450
|11/07/2023
|Douglas B. Hansen
|Director
|4,950
|$21.74
|$107,613
And Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), the #70 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $104,379 worth of LKFN, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LKFN is detailed in the table below:
LKFN — last trade: $57.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2023
|Robert E. Bartels Jr.
|Director
|900
|$55.16
|$49,640
|08/17/2023
|Jonathan P. Steiner
|Senior Vice President
|3,000
|$55.26
|$165,780
|09/06/2023
|M. Scott Welch
|Director
|10,000
|$50.87
|$508,695
|11/03/2023
|Robert E. Bartels Jr.
|Director
|407
|$53.37
|$21,720
