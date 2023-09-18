12.6% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), which makes up 0.21% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,065,747 worth of ABCB, making it the #107 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABCB:

ABCB — last trade: $39.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2023 James A. Lahaise Chief Strategy Officer 10,000 $33.03 $330,287 05/10/2023 Nicole S. Stokes CFO 1,000 $29.07 $29,070 05/15/2023 James A. Lahaise Chief Strategy Officer 10,000 $29.65 $296,519 05/17/2023 William D. McKendry Chief Risk Officer 1,000 $30.14 $30,140

And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #129 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,832,130 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:

CVBF — last trade: $17.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/31/2023 David F. Farnsworth EVP & CCO 1,250 $18.67 $23,338 08/08/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 257,704 $19.37 $4,992,258 06/30/2023 Anna Kan Director 1,900 $12.90 $24,510

