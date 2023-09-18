12.6% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), which makes up 0.21% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,065,747 worth of ABCB, making it the #107 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABCB:
ABCB — last trade: $39.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|James A. Lahaise
|Chief Strategy Officer
|10,000
|$33.03
|$330,287
|05/10/2023
|Nicole S. Stokes
|CFO
|1,000
|$29.07
|$29,070
|05/15/2023
|James A. Lahaise
|Chief Strategy Officer
|10,000
|$29.65
|$296,519
|05/17/2023
|William D. McKendry
|Chief Risk Officer
|1,000
|$30.14
|$30,140
And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #129 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,832,130 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:
CVBF — last trade: $17.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/31/2023
|David F. Farnsworth
|EVP & CCO
|1,250
|$18.67
|$23,338
|08/08/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|257,704
|$19.37
|$4,992,258
|06/30/2023
|Anna Kan
|Director
|1,900
|$12.90
|$24,510
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Stock DMA
DMYT YTD Return
VLO Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.