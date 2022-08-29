12.4% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.15% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $104,534,313 worth of WBD, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:

WBD — last trade: $13.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/27/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 25,000 $19.95 $498,750 04/27/2022 David Zaslav Chief Executive Officer & Pres 50,200 $19.93 $1,000,398 04/28/2022 Robert R. Bennett Director 53,000 $18.88 $1,000,490 04/28/2022 David Leavy Chief Corp Affairs Officer 6,866 $18.33 $125,854 05/02/2022 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 25,000 $18.39 $459,875 04/29/2022 Paul A. Gould Director 5,000 $18.25 $91,245 05/04/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $18.46 $73,840 05/02/2022 Piazza Samuel A. Di Jr. Director 16,200 $18.46 $299,022 05/04/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $18.46 $73,840 05/05/2022 Geoffrey Y. Yang Director 58,296 $18.79 $1,095,275 08/08/2022 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 20,000 $14.69 $293,800 08/08/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 35,460 $14.09 $499,743 08/08/2022 Fazal F. Merchant Director 35,000 $14.13 $494,550

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.