12.4% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.15% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $104,534,313 worth of WBD, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:
WBD — last trade: $13.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|25,000
|$19.95
|$498,750
|04/27/2022
|David Zaslav
|Chief Executive Officer & Pres
|50,200
|$19.93
|$1,000,398
|04/28/2022
|Robert R. Bennett
|Director
|53,000
|$18.88
|$1,000,490
|04/28/2022
|David Leavy
|Chief Corp Affairs Officer
|6,866
|$18.33
|$125,854
|05/02/2022
|Gerhard Zeiler
|President, International
|25,000
|$18.39
|$459,875
|04/29/2022
|Paul A. Gould
|Director
|5,000
|$18.25
|$91,245
|05/04/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$18.46
|$73,840
|05/02/2022
|Piazza Samuel A. Di Jr.
|Director
|16,200
|$18.46
|$299,022
|05/04/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$18.46
|$73,840
|05/05/2022
|Geoffrey Y. Yang
|Director
|58,296
|$18.79
|$1,095,275
|08/08/2022
|Gerhard Zeiler
|President, International
|20,000
|$14.69
|$293,800
|08/08/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|35,460
|$14.09
|$499,743
|08/08/2022
|Fazal F. Merchant
|Director
|35,000
|$14.13
|$494,550
