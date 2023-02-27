12.4% of REM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 4.55% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $31,798,275 worth of HASI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:

HASI — last trade: $31.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2022 Marc T. Pangburn EVP and Co-CIO 2,500 $28.85 $72,125 11/10/2022 Steven G. Osgood Director 1,000 $32.10 $32,100 11/09/2022 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $28.94 $289,390 11/09/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 10,000 $29.26 $292,600 11/09/2022 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $29.25 $29,250 11/09/2022 Richard J. Osborne Director 1,000 $28.58 $28,580 11/10/2022 Lizabeth A. Ardisana Director 825 $30.80 $25,406

And MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), the #14 largest holding among components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,158,489 worth of MFA, which represents approximately 2.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MFA is detailed in the table below:

MFA — last trade: $10.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/14/2022 Stephen D. Yarad Chief Financial Officer 2,275 $10.80 $24,570 09/15/2022 Bryan Wulfsohn SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr 3,000 $10.75 $32,250 09/14/2022 Craig L. Knutson CEO and President 2,471 $10.81 $26,712 09/14/2022 Robin Josephs Director 2,350 $10.67 $25,074

