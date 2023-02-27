12.4% of REM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 4.55% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $31,798,275 worth of HASI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:
HASI — last trade: $31.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2022
|Marc T. Pangburn
|EVP and Co-CIO
|2,500
|$28.85
|$72,125
|11/10/2022
|Steven G. Osgood
|Director
|1,000
|$32.10
|$32,100
|11/09/2022
|Nathaniel Rose
|EVP & CIO
|10,000
|$28.94
|$289,390
|11/09/2022
|Jeffrey Eckel
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$29.26
|$292,600
|11/09/2022
|Jeffrey Lipson
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$29.25
|$29,250
|11/09/2022
|Richard J. Osborne
|Director
|1,000
|$28.58
|$28,580
|11/10/2022
|Lizabeth A. Ardisana
|Director
|825
|$30.80
|$25,406
And MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), the #14 largest holding among components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,158,489 worth of MFA, which represents approximately 2.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MFA is detailed in the table below:
MFA — last trade: $10.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/14/2022
|Stephen D. Yarad
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,275
|$10.80
|$24,570
|09/15/2022
|Bryan Wulfsohn
|SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr
|3,000
|$10.75
|$32,250
|09/14/2022
|Craig L. Knutson
|CEO and President
|2,471
|$10.81
|$26,712
|09/14/2022
|Robin Josephs
|Director
|2,350
|$10.67
|$25,074
