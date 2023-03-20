12.3% of XSLV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), which makes up 0.84% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,839,582 worth of CVBF, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF:
CVBF — last trade: $18.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Richard H. Wohl
|EVP & General Counsel
|1,000
|$21.00
|$21,000
|03/10/2023
|David A. Brager
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$21.18
|$21,180
|03/10/2023
|David C. Harvey
|EVP Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$21.60
|$21,596
|03/10/2023
|E. Allen Nicholson
|EVP & CFO
|1,000
|$21.49
|$21,486
|03/13/2023
|Jane Olvera
|Director
|1,200
|$18.08
|$21,695
And Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), the #62 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,485,807 worth of PFS, which represents approximately 0.79% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFS is detailed in the table below:
PFS — last trade: $20.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/28/2022
|James P. Dunigan
|Director
|500
|$22.04
|$11,019
|03/10/2023
|George Lista
|Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus
|1,500
|$20.62
|$30,928
|03/13/2023
|Matthew K. Harding
|Director
|1,000
|$20.48
|$20,481
