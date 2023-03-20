Markets
CVBF

12.3% of XSLV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

March 20, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), which makes up 0.84% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,839,582 worth of CVBF, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF:

CVBF — last trade: $18.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 Richard H. Wohl EVP & General Counsel 1,000 $21.00 $21,000
03/10/2023 David A. Brager President & CEO 1,000 $21.18 $21,180
03/10/2023 David C. Harvey EVP Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $21.60 $21,596
03/10/2023 E. Allen Nicholson EVP & CFO 1,000 $21.49 $21,486
03/13/2023 Jane Olvera Director 1,200 $18.08 $21,695

And Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), the #62 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,485,807 worth of PFS, which represents approximately 0.79% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFS is detailed in the table below:

PFS — last trade: $20.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/28/2022 James P. Dunigan Director 500 $22.04 $11,019
03/10/2023 George Lista Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus 1,500 $20.62 $30,928
03/13/2023 Matthew K. Harding Director 1,000 $20.48 $20,481

