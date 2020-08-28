12.3% of DYNF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), which makes up 0.55% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $489,861 worth of ITW, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ITW:
ITW — last trade: $198.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2020
|Ernest Scott Santi
|Chairman & CEO
|6,300
|$158.42
|$998,046
|05/06/2020
|Richard H. Lenny
|Director
|1,575
|$159.19
|$250,724
And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #223 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $96,715 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:
RE — last trade: $221.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|John A. Graf
|Director
|1,000
|$245.00
|$245,000
|03/09/2020
|William F. Galtney Jr.
|Director
|1,500
|$236.49
|$354,740
