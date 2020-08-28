Markets
ITW

12.3% of DYNF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), which makes up 0.55% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $489,861 worth of ITW, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ITW:

ITW — last trade: $198.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2020 Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & CEO 6,300 $158.42 $998,046
05/06/2020 Richard H. Lenny Director 1,575 $159.19 $250,724

And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #223 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $96,715 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:

RE — last trade: $221.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 John A. Graf Director 1,000 $245.00 $245,000
03/09/2020 William F. Galtney Jr. Director 1,500 $236.49 $354,740

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITW RE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular