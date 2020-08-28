12.3% of DYNF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), which makes up 0.55% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $489,861 worth of ITW, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ITW:

ITW — last trade: $198.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/06/2020 Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & CEO 6,300 $158.42 $998,046 05/06/2020 Richard H. Lenny Director 1,575 $159.19 $250,724

And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #223 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $96,715 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:

RE — last trade: $221.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 John A. Graf Director 1,000 $245.00 $245,000 03/09/2020 William F. Galtney Jr. Director 1,500 $236.49 $354,740

