12.3% of DURA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), which makes up 7.52% of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,044,059 worth of AVGO, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO:
AVGO — last trade: $950.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2023
|Check Kian Low
|Director
|11,000
|$872.03
|$9,592,282
|09/15/2023
|Harry L. You
|Director
|1,000
|$858.96
|$858,958
