12.3% of DURA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), which makes up 7.52% of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,044,059 worth of AVGO, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO:

AVGO — last trade: $950.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/06/2023 Check Kian Low Director 11,000 $872.03 $9,592,282 09/15/2023 Harry L. You Director 1,000 $858.96 $858,958

