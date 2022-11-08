12.2% of VXF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.37% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,094,758,458 worth of BX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:

BX — last trade: $92.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/25/2022 James Breyer Director 9,326 $107.21 $999,885 07/28/2022 Reginald J. Brown Director 3,100 $99.35 $307,986

And Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), the #49 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $232,175,784 worth of MKL, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKL is detailed in the table below:

MKL — last trade: $1234.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2022 Anthony F. Markel Director 80 $1305.14 $104,411 08/04/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Co-Chief Executive Officer 50 $1202.46 $60,123 08/04/2022 A. Lynne Puckett Director 84 $1196.40 $100,498 08/23/2022 A. Lynne Puckett Director 83 $1213.86 $100,750

