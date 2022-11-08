Markets
VXF

12.2% of VXF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

November 08, 2022 — 09:34 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.37% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,094,758,458 worth of BX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:

BX — last trade: $92.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/25/2022 James Breyer Director 9,326 $107.21 $999,885
07/28/2022 Reginald J. Brown Director 3,100 $99.35 $307,986

And Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), the #49 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $232,175,784 worth of MKL, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKL is detailed in the table below:

MKL — last trade: $1234.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/10/2022 Anthony F. Markel Director 80 $1305.14 $104,411
08/04/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Co-Chief Executive Officer 50 $1202.46 $60,123
08/04/2022 A. Lynne Puckett Director 84 $1196.40 $100,498
08/23/2022 A. Lynne Puckett Director 83 $1213.86 $100,750

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of BMAR
 SCCO Videos
 ShockWave Medical Historical Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VXF
BX
MKL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter