12.2% of VXF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.37% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,094,758,458 worth of BX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:
BX — last trade: $92.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/25/2022
|James Breyer
|Director
|9,326
|$107.21
|$999,885
|07/28/2022
|Reginald J. Brown
|Director
|3,100
|$99.35
|$307,986
And Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), the #49 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $232,175,784 worth of MKL, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKL is detailed in the table below:
MKL — last trade: $1234.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2022
|Anthony F. Markel
|Director
|80
|$1305.14
|$104,411
|08/04/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|50
|$1202.46
|$60,123
|08/04/2022
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|84
|$1196.40
|$100,498
|08/23/2022
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|83
|$1213.86
|$100,750
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of BMAR
SCCO Videos
ShockWave Medical Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.