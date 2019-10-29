12.2% of VAW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,630,470 worth of CC, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CC:
CC — last trade: $16.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2019
|Mary B. Cranston
|Director
|1,044
|$23.91
|$24,966
|05/17/2019
|Susan M. Kelliher
|SVP, People & Health Services
|6,500
|$23.06
|$149,878
|05/16/2019
|Bradley J. Bell
|Director
|5,000
|$24.06
|$120,300
|06/10/2019
|Mark P. Vergnano
|President and CEO
|44,000
|$23.17
|$1,019,467
|08/05/2019
|Bradley J. Bell
|Director
|5,000
|$14.67
|$73,350
|08/05/2019
|Curt Anastasio
|Director
|3,500
|$14.15
|$49,525
|08/05/2019
|David C. Shelton
|SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary
|15,000
|$13.82
|$207,256
|08/06/2019
|E. Bryan Snell
|President - Titanium Tech
|12,000
|$13.77
|$165,240
|08/07/2019
|Mary B. Cranston
|Director
|1,790
|$13.99
|$25,042
|09/11/2019
|Mark Newman
|Senior VP & COO
|20,000
|$16.42
|$328,340
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), the #65 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,766,000 worth of X, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at X is detailed in the table below:
X — last trade: $12.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Stephen J. Girsky
|Director
|1,000
|$16.18
|$16,177
|05/20/2019
|Stephen J. Girsky
|Director
|1,000
|$14.50
|$14,500
|05/31/2019
|John V. Faraci
|Director
|1,000
|$14.38
|$14,376
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.