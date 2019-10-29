12.2% of VAW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,630,470 worth of CC, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CC:

CC — last trade: $16.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2019 Mary B. Cranston Director 1,044 $23.91 $24,966 05/17/2019 Susan M. Kelliher SVP, People & Health Services 6,500 $23.06 $149,878 05/16/2019 Bradley J. Bell Director 5,000 $24.06 $120,300 06/10/2019 Mark P. Vergnano President and CEO 44,000 $23.17 $1,019,467 08/05/2019 Bradley J. Bell Director 5,000 $14.67 $73,350 08/05/2019 Curt Anastasio Director 3,500 $14.15 $49,525 08/05/2019 David C. Shelton SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary 15,000 $13.82 $207,256 08/06/2019 E. Bryan Snell President - Titanium Tech 12,000 $13.77 $165,240 08/07/2019 Mary B. Cranston Director 1,790 $13.99 $25,042 09/11/2019 Mark Newman Senior VP & COO 20,000 $16.42 $328,340

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), the #65 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,766,000 worth of X, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at X is detailed in the table below:

X — last trade: $12.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Stephen J. Girsky Director 1,000 $16.18 $16,177 05/20/2019 Stephen J. Girsky Director 1,000 $14.50 $14,500 05/31/2019 John V. Faraci Director 1,000 $14.38 $14,376

