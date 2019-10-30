Markets
12.2% of OVLU Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 0.45% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Value Factor ETF (Symbol: OVLU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $31,297 worth of DOW, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $51.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Jeff M. Fettig Director 30,000 $46.00 $1,379,955
08/08/2019 Wesley G. Bush Director 5,000 $46.64 $233,224
08/08/2019 Daniel Yohannes Director 1,000 $46.71 $46,707

And Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), the #379 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Value Factor ETF (Symbol: OVLU), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,493 worth of CHD, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHD is detailed in the table below:

CHD — last trade: $73.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/16/2019 Penry W. Price Director 704 $71.01 $49,989
09/16/2019 Matthew Farrell President and CEO 7,000 $71.32 $499,268
09/16/2019 Ravichandra Krishnamurty Saligram Director 1,500 $71.81 $107,715
09/16/2019 Rick Spann E.V.P. Global Operations 1,000 $72.07 $72,070

