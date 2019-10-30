12.2% of OVLU Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 0.45% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Value Factor ETF (Symbol: OVLU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $31,297 worth of DOW, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW — last trade: $51.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|30,000
|$46.00
|$1,379,955
|08/08/2019
|Wesley G. Bush
|Director
|5,000
|$46.64
|$233,224
|08/08/2019
|Daniel Yohannes
|Director
|1,000
|$46.71
|$46,707
And Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), the #379 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Value Factor ETF (Symbol: OVLU), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,493 worth of CHD, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHD is detailed in the table below:
CHD — last trade: $73.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|09/16/2019
|Penry W. Price
|Director
|704
|$71.01
|$49,989
|09/16/2019
|Matthew Farrell
|President and CEO
|7,000
|$71.32
|$499,268
|09/16/2019
|Ravichandra Krishnamurty Saligram
|Director
|1,500
|$71.81
|$107,715
|09/16/2019
|Rick Spann
|E.V.P. Global Operations
|1,000
|$72.07
|$72,070
