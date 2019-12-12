12.2% of FNK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), which makes up 0.81% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $457,762 worth of PVH, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PVH:
PVH — last trade: $102.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/03/2019
|Emanuel Chirico
|Chairman & CEO
|133,155
|$74.99
|$9,985,746
|09/03/2019
|Emanuel Chirico
|Chairman & CEO
|191
|$74.63
|$14,254
|09/04/2019
|Henry Nasella
|Director
|6,250
|$80.37
|$502,293
And RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), the #25 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $409,593 worth of RLJ, which represents approximately 0.73% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RLJ is detailed in the table below:
RLJ — last trade: $17.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|Patricia L. Gibson
|Director
|10,000
|$16.37
|$163,700
|08/15/2019
|Forgia Robert M. LA
|Director
|5,000
|$15.70
|$78,500
