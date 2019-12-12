12.2% of FNK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), which makes up 0.81% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $457,762 worth of PVH, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PVH:

PVH — last trade: $102.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/03/2019 Emanuel Chirico Chairman & CEO 133,155 $74.99 $9,985,746 09/03/2019 Emanuel Chirico Chairman & CEO 191 $74.63 $14,254 09/04/2019 Henry Nasella Director 6,250 $80.37 $502,293

And RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), the #25 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $409,593 worth of RLJ, which represents approximately 0.73% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RLJ is detailed in the table below:

RLJ — last trade: $17.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2019 Patricia L. Gibson Director 10,000 $16.37 $163,700 08/15/2019 Forgia Robert M. LA Director 5,000 $15.70 $78,500

