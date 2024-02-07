News & Insights

12.2% of DIVB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

February 07, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.06% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $175,609 worth of VFC, making it the #201 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $16.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2023 Richard Carucci Director 40,000 $19.09 $763,644
11/03/2023 Matthew J. Shattock Director 20,000 $15.31 $306,140
11/10/2023 Matthew J. Shattock Director 20,000 $14.58 $291,664

And Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), the #337 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $56,055 worth of HOMB, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOMB is detailed in the table below:

HOMB — last trade: $23.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/25/2023 Tracy French Centennial Bank CEO/President 5,000 $19.78 $98,880
02/05/2024 John W. Allison Chairman & CEO 20,000 $22.74 $454,824

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

