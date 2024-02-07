12.2% of DIVB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.06% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $175,609 worth of VFC, making it the #201 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:
VFC — last trade: $16.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2023
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|40,000
|$19.09
|$763,644
|11/03/2023
|Matthew J. Shattock
|Director
|20,000
|$15.31
|$306,140
|11/10/2023
|Matthew J. Shattock
|Director
|20,000
|$14.58
|$291,664
And Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), the #337 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $56,055 worth of HOMB, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOMB is detailed in the table below:
HOMB — last trade: $23.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2023
|Tracy French
|Centennial Bank CEO/President
|5,000
|$19.78
|$98,880
|02/05/2024
|John W. Allison
|Chairman & CEO
|20,000
|$22.74
|$454,824
