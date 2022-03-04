Markets
12.2% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 0.84% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,894,616 worth of D, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:

D — last trade: $80.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2021 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,321 $75.28 $249,998
11/10/2021 James R. Chapman EVP, CFO & Treasurer 996 $75.28 $74,998
11/24/2021 Susan N. Story Director 1,500 $74.42 $111,630
02/16/2022 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,180 $78.40 $249,325

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), the #44 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,135,029 worth of SPG, which represents approximately 0.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPG is detailed in the table below:

SPG — last trade: $139.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/30/2021 Karen N. Horn Director 330 $132.65 $43,774
09/30/2021 Larry C. Glasscock Director 209 $132.65 $27,724
09/30/2021 Glyn Aeppel Director 106 $132.65 $14,061
09/30/2021 Marta R. Stewart Director 86 $132.65 $11,408
09/30/2021 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 417 $132.65 $55,315
09/30/2021 Stefan M. Selig Director 94 $132.65 $12,469
09/30/2021 Daniel C. Smith Director 206 $132.65 $27,326
09/30/2021 Gary M. Rodkin Director 116 $132.65 $15,387
09/30/2021 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 301 $132.65 $39,928
09/30/2021 Allan B. Hubbard Director 240 $132.65 $31,836
12/31/2021 Glyn Aeppel Director 97 $160.28 $15,547
12/31/2021 Larry C. Glasscock Director 192 $160.28 $30,773
12/31/2021 Karen N. Horn Director 304 $160.28 $48,724
12/31/2021 Allan B. Hubbard Director 221 $160.28 $35,421
12/31/2021 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 277 $160.28 $44,396
12/31/2021 Gary M. Rodkin Director 107 $160.28 $17,149
12/31/2021 Stefan M. Selig Director 86 $160.28 $13,784
12/31/2021 Daniel C. Smith Director 189 $160.28 $30,292
12/31/2021 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 384 $160.28 $61,546
12/31/2021 Marta R. Stewart Director 79 $160.28 $12,662

