12.2% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 0.84% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,894,616 worth of D, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:
D — last trade: $80.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2021
|Robert M. Blue
|Chair, President and CEO
|3,321
|$75.28
|$249,998
|11/10/2021
|James R. Chapman
|EVP, CFO & Treasurer
|996
|$75.28
|$74,998
|11/24/2021
|Susan N. Story
|Director
|1,500
|$74.42
|$111,630
|02/16/2022
|Robert M. Blue
|Chair, President and CEO
|3,180
|$78.40
|$249,325
And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), the #44 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,135,029 worth of SPG, which represents approximately 0.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPG is detailed in the table below:
SPG — last trade: $139.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/30/2021
|Karen N. Horn
|Director
|330
|$132.65
|$43,774
|09/30/2021
|Larry C. Glasscock
|Director
|209
|$132.65
|$27,724
|09/30/2021
|Glyn Aeppel
|Director
|106
|$132.65
|$14,061
|09/30/2021
|Marta R. Stewart
|Director
|86
|$132.65
|$11,408
|09/30/2021
|J. Albert Smith Jr.
|Director
|417
|$132.65
|$55,315
|09/30/2021
|Stefan M. Selig
|Director
|94
|$132.65
|$12,469
|09/30/2021
|Daniel C. Smith
|Director
|206
|$132.65
|$27,326
|09/30/2021
|Gary M. Rodkin
|Director
|116
|$132.65
|$15,387
|09/30/2021
|Reuben S. Leibowitz
|Director
|301
|$132.65
|$39,928
|09/30/2021
|Allan B. Hubbard
|Director
|240
|$132.65
|$31,836
|12/31/2021
|Glyn Aeppel
|Director
|97
|$160.28
|$15,547
|12/31/2021
|Larry C. Glasscock
|Director
|192
|$160.28
|$30,773
|12/31/2021
|Karen N. Horn
|Director
|304
|$160.28
|$48,724
|12/31/2021
|Allan B. Hubbard
|Director
|221
|$160.28
|$35,421
|12/31/2021
|Reuben S. Leibowitz
|Director
|277
|$160.28
|$44,396
|12/31/2021
|Gary M. Rodkin
|Director
|107
|$160.28
|$17,149
|12/31/2021
|Stefan M. Selig
|Director
|86
|$160.28
|$13,784
|12/31/2021
|Daniel C. Smith
|Director
|189
|$160.28
|$30,292
|12/31/2021
|J. Albert Smith Jr.
|Director
|384
|$160.28
|$61,546
|12/31/2021
|Marta R. Stewart
|Director
|79
|$160.28
|$12,662
