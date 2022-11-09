12.1% of VBK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), which makes up 0.82% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $216,956,485 worth of CVNA, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVNA:

CVNA — last trade: $7.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/17/2022 J. Danforth Quayle Director 18,750 $39.14 $733,875 05/24/2022 Paul W. Breaux See Remarks 15,000 $27.59 $413,850 05/20/2022 Paul W. Breaux See Remarks 15,000 $32.57 $488,550 05/31/2022 Paul W. Breaux See Remarks 14,000 $31.09 $435,260 06/02/2022 Paul W. Breaux See Remarks 15,000 $26.24 $393,600 06/07/2022 Ryan S. Keeton Chief Brand Officer 40,000 $24.75 $989,800 06/10/2022 Paul W. Breaux See Remarks 10,000 $21.85 $218,500 06/13/2022 Ernest C. Garcia II 1,985,258 $21.18 $42,046,810 06/10/2022 Ryan S. Keeton Chief Brand Officer 32,000 $23.06 $737,840 06/15/2022 Daniel J. Gill Chief Product Officer 94,000 $21.77 $2,046,380 11/07/2022 Michael E. Maroone Director 100,000 $8.61 $861,000 11/07/2022 Ira J. Platt Director 50,000 $7.40 $370,000

And MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), the #18 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $173,652,954 worth of MKSI, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKSI is detailed in the table below:

MKSI — last trade: $67.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2022 Peter Cannone III Director 250 $120.06 $30,014 08/01/2022 Gerard G. Colella Director 1,000 $117.51 $117,510

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 SPNS Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DENA

 Funds Holding XJUN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.