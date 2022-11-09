12.1% of VBK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), which makes up 0.82% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $216,956,485 worth of CVNA, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVNA:
CVNA — last trade: $7.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/17/2022
|J. Danforth Quayle
|Director
|18,750
|$39.14
|$733,875
|05/24/2022
|Paul W. Breaux
|See Remarks
|15,000
|$27.59
|$413,850
|05/20/2022
|Paul W. Breaux
|See Remarks
|15,000
|$32.57
|$488,550
|05/31/2022
|Paul W. Breaux
|See Remarks
|14,000
|$31.09
|$435,260
|06/02/2022
|Paul W. Breaux
|See Remarks
|15,000
|$26.24
|$393,600
|06/07/2022
|Ryan S. Keeton
|Chief Brand Officer
|40,000
|$24.75
|$989,800
|06/10/2022
|Paul W. Breaux
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$21.85
|$218,500
|06/13/2022
|Ernest C. Garcia II
|1,985,258
|$21.18
|$42,046,810
|06/10/2022
|Ryan S. Keeton
|Chief Brand Officer
|32,000
|$23.06
|$737,840
|06/15/2022
|Daniel J. Gill
|Chief Product Officer
|94,000
|$21.77
|$2,046,380
|11/07/2022
|Michael E. Maroone
|Director
|100,000
|$8.61
|$861,000
|11/07/2022
|Ira J. Platt
|Director
|50,000
|$7.40
|$370,000
And MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), the #18 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $173,652,954 worth of MKSI, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKSI is detailed in the table below:
MKSI — last trade: $67.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2022
|Peter Cannone III
|Director
|250
|$120.06
|$30,014
|08/01/2022
|Gerard G. Colella
|Director
|1,000
|$117.51
|$117,510
