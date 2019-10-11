12.1% of DIA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 1.31% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $275,006,944 worth of INTC, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $51.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/28/2019
|Robert Holmes Swan
|CEO
|10,918
|$45.70
|$498,953
|08/28/2019
|George S. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,458
|$45.70
|$249,431
