12.1% of DIA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 1.31% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $275,006,944 worth of INTC, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $51.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/28/2019 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 10,918 $45.70 $498,953 08/28/2019 George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer 5,458 $45.70 $249,431

