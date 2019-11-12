12.0% of DWAS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), which makes up 0.79% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,777,800 worth of KNSL, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KNSL:
KNSL — last trade: $86.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2019
|Anne C. Kronenberg
|Director
|2,293
|$87.22
|$199,995
|11/06/2019
|Steven J. Bensinger
|Director
|2,900
|$86.75
|$251,575
And Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC), the #28 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,523,170 worth of LSCC, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LSCC is detailed in the table below:
LSCC — last trade: $20.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|05/31/2019
|Esam Elashmawi
|VP Corp, Mktg & Strategy
|5,000
|$12.17
|$60,866
