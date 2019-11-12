12.0% of DWAS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), which makes up 0.79% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,777,800 worth of KNSL, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KNSL:

KNSL — last trade: $86.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2019 Anne C. Kronenberg Director 2,293 $87.22 $199,995 11/06/2019 Steven J. Bensinger Director 2,900 $86.75 $251,575

And Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC), the #28 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,523,170 worth of LSCC, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LSCC is detailed in the table below:

LSCC — last trade: $20.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/30/2019 James Robert Anderson President & CEO 5,000 $12.46 $62,300 05/31/2019 Esam Elashmawi VP Corp, Mktg & Strategy 5,000 $12.17 $60,866

